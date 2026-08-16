Industry minister again heads for Washington amid growing U.S. tariff pressure

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Korean ruling, opposition parties condemn Japanese officials’ Yasukuni Shrine visits
Lawmakers across Korea’s political divide said the visits undermine trust and demand Japan confront its wartime history through action.
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Japanese prime minister sends Yasukuni offering but avoids controversial shrine visit
Sanae Takaichi marked the anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender with an offering, while ministers and ruling party lawmakers visited the shrine honoring the nation's war dead, including class A war criminals.
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Rubio calls Korea an 'indispensable partner' in Liberation Day message
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted expanding cooperation with Korea on security, critical minerals and shipbuilding.
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The next fleet of Washington's warships could be Korean
Trump’s new policy could let qualifying Korean shipbuilders build up to two U.S.-bound vessels at home while expanding U.S. shipyard investment.