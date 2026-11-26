The Mongolian-flagged cargo ship on which an Indonesian crew member died sits in waters off Busan on Nov. 25. KOREA COAST GUARD STATION BUSAN

An Indonesian crew member died and another was hospitalized after suffering stomach pain and diarrhea aboard a Mongolian-flagged cargo ship off Busan, authorities said.

An Indonesian crew member has died and another was taken to a hospital after both fell ill with stomach pain and diarrhea aboard a Mongolian-flagged cargo ship off Busan.

The crew member died aboard the 1,990-ton ship on Wednesday as it sailed through waters east of Bukhyeongje Island off Saha District, Busan, the Korea Coast Guard Station Busan said Thursday.

The Coast Guard then received a request at around 9:30 p.m. to take a second crew member, who had the same symptoms, to a hospital.

The Coast Guard sent a coastal rescue boat and a special maritime rescue team to the ship. The second crew member had a pulse and was breathing but was barely conscious and struggled to move.

Coast Guard officers brought the crew member ashore on the rescue boat, and a waiting ambulance took the crew member to a nearby hospital.

The two had been due to disembark Thursday for hospital treatment but reportedly called for help as their symptoms worsened.

The ship had 10 Indonesian crew members aboard. Another crew member had shown similar symptoms earlier but has reportedly since recovered.

The body of the crew member who died remains on the ship. The National Quarantine Station in Busan and customs officials will carry out a quarantine inspection at sea Friday morning to determine the circumstances of the death.





BY KO SEUNG-PYO [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]