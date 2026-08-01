Indonesian leader says he's open to visiting North Korea at Lee Jae Myung’s request

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U.S. ambassador visits downtown Starbucks in first outing since arrival
Some speculate that the stop at the coffee chain was a show of solidarity with the chain, which suffered backlash over its "Tank Day" promotion.
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North vows ‘resolute counterattack’ in response to NATO’s military fuel supply system plan
In an official commentary, Pyongyang also accused the security bloc of expanding its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
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Leaders of Korea, Argentina agree to energy supply chain cooperation in summit
In their first meeting in Buenos Aires, Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Argentine President Javier Milei agreed to a double taxation avoidance agreement.
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Exit ban upheld for former U.S. professor charged with defaming President Lee
The Seoul Administrative Court upheld a ruling to restrict Morse Tan, who has been charged with defaming President Lee Jae Myung, from leaving Korea.