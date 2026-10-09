Indian man alleges abuse during deportation from Korea in rights petition

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Korea reviews housing perks for Asian Games medalists after military exemption row
The government is reconsidering priority housing access for international medal winners after public controversy erupted over military exemptions for the men's football squad.
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Yoon, wife receive prison deposits worth eight times the president's annual salary
The incarcerated former first couple received a combined 2.19 billion won ($1.63 million) in prison deposits. The yearly presidential salary is around 270 million won.
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Banks promise full compensation after hacks, but many may get left out
Major Korean banks have promised to cover losses tied to recent data breaches, but the challenge of proving causality and current rules on phishing victims mean few will actually receive compensation.
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Rotten rice rolls? Suspected food poisoning cases surge after visitors eat gimbap at North Jeolla festival.
About 260 festivalgoers reported diarrhea, fever and other symptoms, while health authorities investigate the source.