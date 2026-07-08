Incoming U.S. ambassador 'honored to serve,' greets Koreans in video message

Read more
-
Seoul, Washington and Tokyo sign SMR pact for joint reactor projects
The nations agreed to back small modular reactor projects in third countries, as their shared ties expand beyond security to commercial nuclear energy cooperation.
-
Korea, UAE to cooperate on stable supply of key resources
Seoul and Abu Dhabi agreed to bolster oil supply security, emergency stockpiles and AI cooperation in refining and petrochemicals amid Middle East tensions.
-
Top diplomats of Seoul, Tokyo reaffirm ties, 3-way cooperation with Washington
South Korea and Japan agreed in Turkey to deepen bilateral relations and expand trilateral cooperation with the United States, including on North Korea and nuclear energy.
-
Korea, NATO begin talks on defense procurement pact
The agreement would open the transatlantic alliance's roughly 15 trillion won ($9.9 billion) annual defense market to Korean companies.