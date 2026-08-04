Incheon National University concludes inaugural Great Books forum with global education leaders

Participants of the inaugural Incheon National University–St. John’s College Great Books Global Forum pose for a photo at Incheon National University’s Songdo campus. INCHEON NATIONAL UNIVERSITY

The global forum, held with St. John’s College, discussed the future of liberal arts education and highlighted the Great Books program.

Incheon National University's Great Books Center said Tuesday that it successfully concluded its inaugural Incheon National University–St. John's College Great Books Global Forum, bringing together leaders in education from Korea and abroad to discuss the future of liberal arts education.

Held Wednesday and Thursday last week at the university's Songdo campus, the forum highlighted Incheon National University's Great Books program, which has been modeled on St. John's College's discussion-based liberal arts curriculum since 2019. Participants also explored new approaches to international collaboration in liberal arts and interdisciplinary education.

Around 70 participants attended the forum, including Incheon National University President Lee In-jae and Walter Sterling, president of St. John's College Santa Fe campus in New Mexico, as well as CamTech University President Khieng Sothy and Wang Chengjiao, a professor at Boya College of Sun Yat-sen University in China.

In his keynote address, Sterling emphasized the growing importance of discussion-based learning in the AI era. He argued that reading classic texts and engaging in dialogue help cultivate "deep literacy," shared inquiry and meaningful conversations across differences.

On Thursday, students from Incheon National University and St. John's College participated in a joint seminar on Nathaniel Hawthorne's short story "Wakefield," exchanging interpretations of the text.

On the same day, Incheon National signed a memorandum of understanding with CamTech to strengthen cooperation in student and faculty exchanges, joint research, international academic events and curriculum development. The agreement is expected to lay the foundation for broader academic collaboration between the two institutions and support future joint educational initiatives, according to the university.

"The forum and the MOU mark an important first step in building an international model for liberal arts education in the AI era," Lee said.

"We will continue expanding partnerships with educational institutions at home and abroad as Incheon National University grows into a regional hub for Great Books education and global interdisciplinary learning."





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]