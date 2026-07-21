Incheon election commission employee found dead at workplace

A person holds up a voting stamp at a polling station in Seoul in a file photo unrelated to the story. YONHAP

Police are investigating the death of an Incheon election commission employee found at his workplace, with no signs of foul play reported.

A male employee of an election commission office in Incheon was found dead at his office.

A coworker found the man at around 11:10 a.m. Monday and reported the incident to emergency services, according to police on Tuesday.

The employee who found the man reported that a person had collapsed and was unconscious.

The man was already dead at the time and reportedly left a suicide note.

Police do not suspect foul play and are investigating the exact cause of death and circumstances surrounding the incident.





If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling. Contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]