Incheon Airport prepares for Chuseok travel surge

Travelers fill the departure hall at Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 1 during the Chuseok holiday on Oct. 6, 2025. NEWS1

More than 1.1 million travelers are expected over five days, with departures peaking Thursday and arrivals on Sunday.

Incheon International Airport is bracing for the busiest stretch of the Chuseok holiday travel rush, with over 1.1 million passengers expected to move through the terminal across five days.

Departures are forecast to peak on the first day of the holidays on Thursday, while the biggest wave of returning passengers is expected on Sunday, the last day of the holidays.

An average of 227,650 passengers are expected per day over the holidays, according to Incheon International Airport Corporation. That is higher than the roughly 214,000 passengers who used the airport each day during last year's extended holiday period surrounding Chuseok from Oct. 2 to 12.

The airport expects 131,999 departing passengers on Thursday, the highest figure during the holiday. Another 127,361 are expected to leave the country on Wednesday, the first day of the break, which means overseas travel demand will be concentrated at the start of the holiday.

Arrivals are expected to peak on Sunday at 139,695 passengers. With another 107,323 passengers scheduled to depart that day, total traffic is expected to reach 247,018, the highest daily figure during the holiday period.

The Airport Corporation urged travelers to arrive at the airport three hours before departure and use public transportation such as trains and buses.

The airport is also getting an earlier start on the holiday rush. Terminal 1’s Departure Hall 2 will open at 5:30 a.m. and Departure Hall 4 at 6 a.m., while Terminal 2’s Departure Hall 2 will open at 5 a.m. — 30 minutes earlier than usual.

On Thursday, when departures are expected to peak, the airport will operate up to 45 CT X-ray security screening machines, with 19 at Terminal 1 and 26 at Terminal 2.

Korean Air and Asiana Airlines' planes are stationed at Gimpo International Airport on Sept. 10. YONHAP

The airport will also deploy 25 newly hired security screeners. The number of on-site information staff will rise from the usual 47 to 83 during the holiday.

Real-time information on departure hall wait times, previously available only at Terminal 1, will also be expanded to Terminal 2.

To ease parking congestion, the airport will add 1,767 parking spaces near Terminal 2 and open a temporary parking lot. Shuttle buses between the Terminal 2 long-term parking lot and the terminal will run about every two minutes during peak hours.

A total of 96 duty-free shops, restaurants, lounges and currency exchange counters will operate around the clock, while 34 major businesses will either open earlier or extend their hours.

Travelers queue at the Incheon International Airport on Aug. 2. YONHAP

The Airport Railroad will extend its final train service on the weekend from Digital Media City Station in Mapo District, western Seoul, to Seoul Station in Yongsan District, central Seoul.

Incheon International Airport Corporation also urged travelers to use automated services such as self-check-in and self-bag drop. Self-check-in is available for 24 airlines, with self-bag drop service available for 13 airlines.





BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]