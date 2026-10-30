Incheon airport check-in system restored after outage delays 38 flights

Travelers queue at the Incheon International Airport on Aug. 2. YONHAP

Incheon International Airport restored its check-in system after an Arinc network outage delayed 38 flights and disrupted ticketing for major Chinese airlines.

INCHEON — A check-in system malfunction that occurred at Incheon International Airport was fully resolved by Friday afternoon, the airport operator said, after causing major delays in passenger processing.

The malfunction began at 4:30 a.m. in an airline network connecting ticketing systems at the country's main gateway, leading to intermittent connectivity issues for eight airlines at Terminal 1 and five airlines at Terminal 2, according to Incheon International Airport Corp.

By the afternoon, ticketing was effectively halted at three airlines — China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines and Air China.

The airport later said all three had resumed ticketing operations.

Long lines of passengers formed at check-in counters, with some protesting that their airlines were not informing them of expected recovery times despite their approaching departures.

As of 5 p.m., 38 flights had been delayed, leaving some 1,200 travelers stranded.

The airport operator said the disruption appeared to have been caused by a glitch in the global network of U.S. aviation service provider Arinc.





Yonhap