Inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit to take place in Seoul on Wednesday

President Lee Jae Myung, center, instructs relevant agencies to ensure the success of the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit next week in a meeting with senior aides at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 11. JOINT PRESS CORPS

President Lee Jae Myung will host five Central Asian leaders for talks to deepen cooperation on energy, supply chains, technology and regional connectivity.

Seoul will host the inaugural Korea-Central Asia Summit on Wednesday to discuss connectivity and cooperation in critical minerals, energy sources and diversification of global supply chains.

The event, hosted by President Lee Jae Myung, will bring together the heads of state of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to discuss the direction of cooperation between Korea and Central Asia for “a partnership to strengthen innovation, prosperity and connectivity,” the Blue House said in a statement Friday.

This multilateral summit elevates a cooperation framework, operated at the ministerial level since the launch of the Korea-Central Asia Cooperation Forum in 2007, to the top level for the first time.

“Central Asia is the geopolitical heart of the Eurasian continent and a region with immense growth potential, boasting abundant energy resources and critical minerals,” Lee said in a meeting with senior aides on Friday. “It is also a region with which we share special historical and cultural ties.”

“Through this summit, relations between Korea and Central Asia will be solidified into a multilateral cooperation framework at the leader level, and our New Northern Policy will gain further momentum,” Lee said, referring to Seoul’s initiative to strengthen diplomatic and economic cooperation with Central Asia and other Eurasian partners. “Furthermore, we will secure a new economic and cultural Silk Road connecting to Europe and the Middle East.”

Lee, who returned from a five-day state visit to France, continued his month of diplomacy and instructed relevant agencies to make every effort to ensure the upcoming summit is a success.

“As the international order navigates a period of intense turmoil, we urgently need the wisdom to build our national strength, expand our diplomatic horizons and resolve various issues through close cooperation with the international community,” Lee said.

The Central Asia summit aims to present a mid-to-long-term vision for cooperation through adopting a “Seoul Declaration” and establishing a sustainable multilateral cooperation system, the Blue House said.

“This will serve as a significant starting point for expanding our diplomatic horizons toward the Central Asia region, which is gaining strategic importance amid the uncertain international landscape,” Kang Yu-jung, presidential spokesperson, said in a statement Friday. “We will elevate cooperation with Central Asia, spanning areas such as supply chains, future industries and people-to-people exchanges, to a new level, and translate this into tangible outcomes for the implementation of the New Northern Policy and the diversification of our diplomacy.”

Through the Korea-Central Asia Summit and associated bilateral summits, the government aims to diversify global supply chains by linking Central Asia’s abundant critical minerals and energy resources with Korea’s exploration and processing technologies.

The government also plans to expand opportunities for Korean companies to enter Central Asian markets and secure contracts through tailored cooperation, covering areas such as customs, regulations, intellectual property rights, infrastructure and industrial plants.

Visitors write messages of support at an event at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul on Aug. 26 to commemorate the upcoming first Korea-Central Asia Summit. YONHAP

Later on Wednesday, Lee and the five leaders of the Central Asian nations will take part in the Korea-Central Asia Business Summit, which will be attended by some 500 government officials and businesspeople from the participating countries.

Afterward, Lee will host an official dinner for the visiting leaders and other domestic and international guests.

Lee will also hold a series of bilateral summits with the leaders of the Central Asian nations during their visit to Seoul from Monday to Wednesday. The leaders of Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will pay state visits to Korea. The Uzbekistan summit with will take place Monday, while bilateral summits with the leaders of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will take place Tuesday morning and afternoon. Lee will also hold separate bilateral talks with the leaders of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan Wednesday.

The talks will be an opportunity for Seoul to secure support from Central Asian nations regarding Korean Peninsula issues and strengthen cooperation in combating transnational crimes, including terrorism, drug trafficking and cybercrime.

The government plans to expand cooperation with Central Asia, previously focused on resources and infrastructure, into cutting-edge and environmentally friendly sectors such as AI and digital technology, science and technology, climate change response, water resource management and disaster response, laying the groundwork for growth over the next 30 years, Kang said.

The government also plans to expand programs for Korean language and cultural education as well as youth and talent exchanges with Central Asian nations.

Kang expressed hope that this summit would serve as an opportunity to re-examine the historic contributions of ethnic Koreans in Central Asian countries who have played a pivotal role in the development of local societies and acted as a bridge for cooperation, ahead of the 90th anniversary of their settlement in the region next year.





BY SARAH KIM [kim.sarah@joongang.co.kr]