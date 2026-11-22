On a recent Wednesday afternoon, about 20 elderly women sat on brightly colored plastic chairs near Exit 1 of Jongno 3-ga Station in central Seoul and called out to older male passersby.

“Come here," they said, trying to make eye contact with their potential customers.

The women, known colloquially as “Bacchus grannies," are elderly sex workers named after a popular energy drink they once sold as a pretext to approach customers. These days, they no longer carry Bacchus, but the nickname has stuck, and so has the practice of selling sex to older men.

“Men gather here from all over the country on the free subway,” said a person surnamed Park in their 80s, near the Jongno 3-ga Station. “There are even motels that keep the first floor open just for short stays.”

At a nearby unstaffed motel, signs advertising “short stays for 10,000 won [$7]” were everywhere, and elderly men and women were often seen coming and going together.

The scene reflects a quieter reality for many older Koreans. As people live longer and healthier lives, more remain sexually active. But with many marriages sexless for decades and little access to counseling, sex education or even condoms, many are turning to paid sex and fleeting encounters, often with little thought for their sexual health.

A sign displaying room rates at an unmanned motel near Jongno 3-ga Station in central Seoul advertises overnight stays for 35,000 won and short-term room rentals for 10,000 won. CHAE HYE-SEON

“Where are you from?” and “Do you live alone?” are the only two questions a woman in her 70s who works as a “Bacchus granny” asks her male customers.

“Asking anything else would be big trouble,” she said, waving her hand. “A hundred out of a hundred customers say they’re widowers. Would they really say they have a wife?”

She lives in a small studio room near Jongno 3-ga Station, heads out around 10 a.m. and returns home around 3 or 4 p.m. She sees about three men a day, and each encounter lasts a little over 20 minutes, she said.

“My customers range from their 60s to their 80s,” she said. “We’re all old, but I try to have them wear condoms just in case.”

A seller of erectile dysfunction drugs nearby said, “It’s mostly grandpas who come looking.”

An entertainment venue in Sinchon, Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on May 10, 2020. YONHAP

Discreet encounters among older people seeking sex are also common around Cheongnyangni Station in Dongdaemun District, eastern Seoul, packed with “colatheques” (alcohol-free dance halls popular with older people) frequented by older people and bars where strangers meet on the spot.

On the morning of Oct. 23, gray-haired visitors handed over two 1,000 won bills at the dim entrance of a Seoul colatheque. “Would men and women come just to dance? The desire to find a partner is no different for the old and the young,” an employee said.

“The desire to meet someone of the opposite sex and to touch them is similar to that of young people,” said a man in his 80s at the colatheque. “There are people at the colatheque who will set you up for money if you describe the looks you want.”

Spontaneous meetings at colatheques or bars sometimes lead to one-night stands. Inns and motels packed around the colatheque were doing brisk business. “Some of the men who come here have wives at home who won’t [have sex with them],” said a man in his 70s surnamed Kim. “We eat, have coffee, and if we hit it off, we go to a nearby inn.”

Doctors say the scenes reflect a broader shift as Koreans live longer and healthier lives. “As times have changed, more older people stay healthy as they age,” said Lee Yun-soo, director of the Cho & Lee's Urology Clinic. “Their sexual desire remains, but the reality is that older people living alone have no proper outlet for it and find it hard to get the chance to meet a partner.”

“Each age has its own beauty and love,” said another urologist who runs a clinic in Seoul. “We need a culture in which people are not ashamed of this and buy adult products openly, but do not take unverified drugs.”

Behind the daytime encounters lie deeper problems at home.

The first is sexlessness that sets in early in marriage and carries into old age. In a 2016 survey by the Korean Institute for Sexual and Couple's Health, 35.1 percent of married couples were classified as sexless, meaning they had sex once a month or less. Experts say that rate is higher than in other countries.

“Midlife sexlessness increased in Japan 20 years before us, and the same phenomenon is now appearing in Korea,” said Park Kwang-sung, professor and Chairman of Urology at Chonnam National University Medical School. “Divorce among older people has also risen recently, and poor marital relations play a part in that.”

Critics also point out that sexual behavior inside and outside the home differs sharply in Korea. Some give up sex early, and that continues into old age, but many others have little or no sex with their spouses while satisfying their desires in other ways, such as paying for sex. This often leads to sexually transmitted infections and strained marriages.

Older people’s views on sex also tend to be outdated, and they have little access to professional sex counseling. Contraception shows the gap. Pregnancy may no longer be a concern, but condoms are still advised to prevent sexually transmitted infections. Yet 94.6 percent of sexually active older women said they used no contraception at all, according to a survey by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs (KIHASA) last year.

“The low rate of contraceptive use among older people can lead to sexual health risks such as sexually transmitted infections,” said Jeon Jin-a, a senior research fellow at KIHASA. “Education and information need to be strengthened so that contraception is recognized as a means of managing sexual health beyond controlling pregnancy.”

The need for counseling is real, but few get it. In the KIHASA survey, 29.5 percent of people aged 65 to 74 and 17.4 percent of those 75 and older said they needed counseling on their sex lives. Only about 2 percent in each group had ever received it.

Older people themselves also still tend to view expressing their sexuality as “embarrassing” or “something to hide.” “When I talk about anything to do with sex, people spread rumors behind my back or say it’s not good,” a 95-year-old who spoke to the JoongAng Ilbo said.

“The older people get, the more they tend to be embarrassed about and hide their sex lives from their children,” said Kang Dong-woo, director of the Korean Institute for Sexual and Couple's Health. “Physical and mental health affect older people’s sexual problems, but perception also plays a big part. That is why changing perceptions and education are important.”

“A healthy sex life is necessary for a healthy life,” said Yoo Oe-sook, head of the SangdDam21 Institute of Sexuality. “The social environment is getting worse, with easy forms of sex such as cybersex increasing in place of sex built on relationships. Sex education suited to each stage of life, from school age to old age, must be properly provided.”





BY CHAE HYE-SEON, JUNG JONG-HOON [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]