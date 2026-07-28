In race to lower adult obesity rate, Seoul drops to front of pack on walking, health infrastructure

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, second from right, takes part in a nonmotorized treadmill relay during an event marking 1 million participants in the Wrist Doctor 9988 program in Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on June 18, 2024. JOINT PRESS CORPS

In a 2025 survey, 30.2 percent of the capital's residents were considered obese, a 0.8 percentage point fall attributed to lifestyle choices.

Seoul recorded the largest annual drop in adult obesity rates among Korea's 17 cities and provinces, according to a 2025 survey by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency released on Tuesday.

A total of 30.2 percent of Seoul residents were classified as obese, down 0.8 percentage points from 2024. Daegu followed with a 0.5 percentage point drop, from 32.8 percent to 32.3 percent, and North Chungcheong posted a 0.4 percentage point decline, from 34.7 percent to 34.3 percent.

Seoul's number is largely attributed to the city's infrastructure and residents' exercise habits.

The survey found that 69 percent of Seoul residents walk for at least 10 minutes at a time for a total of at least 30 minutes a day on at least five days a week. The figure is 19.8 percentage points higher than the national average of 49.2 percent.

The capital also had a relatively high share of residents making efforts to adopt healthier lifestyles. A total of 54.3 percent of respondents — 18.2 percentage points above the national average of 36.1 percent — said they do not smoke, drink alcohol in moderation and walk regularly.

Over 74 percent of Seoul residents also said they tried to stay in shape in the past year, exceeding the national average of 68.5 percent.

"Health-related indicators are closely tied to socioeconomic conditions and are shaped by a combination of urban structure and lifestyle factors. In that sense, the findings suggest that Seoul residents have a relatively high level of interest in their health and greater financial resources and time to invest to maintain it," said Lee Soo-hyeong, the head of the Health Promotion Center at Seoul Medical Center. "The city's well-developed infrastructure, which makes health-related facilities more accessible than in other regions, also likely contributed."

People take part in a moderate-intensity fitness program in this undated photo. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said policy has also played a role in the results. For example, 3,530 people took part last year in the city's fitness program, developed for women in their 50s and 60s. Among 865 participants who completed both before-and-after measurements, the share who were classified as obese fell from 67.3 percent to 59.5 percent.

The city also said Wrist Doctor 9988, an app-based health program it developed for residents, has registered improvements in users' waist circumference and blood sugar levels. According to a comparison of 2021 and 2023 health checkup data from the National Health Insurance Service conducted by the city, participants in the program had a significantly lower rate of new metabolic syndrome-related conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, compared with nonparticipants.

"Obesity prevention starts with regular health checkups and making walking and exercise a habit," said Cho Young-chang, the director general of the city's Public Health Bureau. "We will expand personalized health management services, including the Wrist Doctor 9988 program."

People take part in a moderate-intensity fitness program in this undated photo. SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT





BY MOON HEE-CHUL [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]