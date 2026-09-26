In Korea, the best grades may go to the student with the most expensive AI subscription

As the gap between paid and free versions of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT widens, some experts warn of an income divide, as students with money can subscribe to better or multiple services.

SARAH CHEA
SARAH CHEA BUSINESS REPORTER
Published Modified
The ChatGPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen, on Aug. 4, 2025.
The ChatGPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen, on Aug. 4, 2025.

For Kim, a 23-year-old sociology student at a university in Seoul, ChatGPT has become indispensable.

He uses his paid ChatGPT Pro plan to summarize his lecture materials, generate practice test questions and re-explain confusing concepts. For assignments, he uses it to find sources and outline his papers.

The $200 monthly price tag, roughly 270,000 won, costs about as much as 26 hours of work at Korea’s minimum wage. The cost stings, Kim admitted, but he feels as if he has no choice. 

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“People around me say that you’re a fool if you don’t use paid AI for […] studying,” he said. “[The cost] is a burden, but I end up using the most expensive [plan for ChatGPT], with almost no limits on usage or features.”

As generative AI becomes an essential study tool on Korean campuses, concerns are growing about a new kind of educational divide. Students now use AI for everything, from writing assignments and reports to searching for and summarizing sources, translating, coding and preparing for exams. Which tools they can afford is starting to shape their academic results.

Free versions of generative AI programs exist, but their latest models and advanced features typically cost extra, up to tens of dollars per month. Students who subscribe to several programs pay even more.

In a recent survey of 17,381 middle and high school students nationwide by Dreambase, an AI education company, 86.1 percent of participants, including 88.9 percent of high schoolers and 79.9 percent of middle schoolers, said that they had used generative AI.

학교에서 스마트폰 사용 금지되나 (서울=연합뉴스) 신현우 기자 = 최근 국가인권위원회가 학교의 학생 휴대전화 일괄 수거는 인권침해가 아니라는 결정을 내린 가운데 4일 오후 서울 시내 한 중학교에서 하교하는 학생이 스마트폰을 사용하는 모습 정치권과 정부에서도 학생들의 스마트폰 사용 제한의 필요성에 공감대를 이뤘다. 지난 8월 13일 국회 교육위원회 소속 국민의힘 조정훈 의원은 교내에서의 스마트기기 사용을 제한하는 내용의 초·중등교육법 개정안을 대표발의했다. 교육부는 '최근 사회관계망서비스(SNS)가 학생들의 지능·인지·정신건강 발달에 악영향을 끼치고, 학생들이 유해·불법 콘텐츠와 사이버 (성)폭력에 무방비로 노출됐다'며 '학생들이 교내에서 스마트기기를 사용하지 못하도록 법률로 제한하려는 개정 취지에는 적극 공감한다'고 법안 필요성에 동의했다. 2024.11.4 nowwego@yna.co.kr/2024-11-04 15:38:43/
A student checks her smartphone in front of a middle school in Seoul on Nov. 4, 2024.

But paying for AI was another matter. About 16.8 percent of students in Seoul said that they paid for a service, compared to 10.3 percent outside the greater Seoul area.

“Free AI is fine for simple questions, but for analyzing papers […] or for important assignments, paid AI feels better,” said Lee Hyun-ji, a university student. “Friends share tips about which AI works best for what.”

“[Studying] used to be about who had a laptop or a tablet,” she continued. “Now it feels like your grades depend on which AI program you subscribe to.”

As the gap between paid and free versions widens, some experts warn of a divide resembling the one created by private tutoring: Students with money can subscribe to multiple services and choose the right one for each task, but others must work within the limits of free tools.

The more that AI becomes the default in academic life, the wider that gap could grow.

“Paid AI lets students study more efficiently and earn better marks on assignments, so a gap in grades is inevitable,” said Choi Hang-sub, a sociology professor at Kookmin University. “But that gap in grades will eventually become an income gap.”


BY KIM NAM-YOUNG, SARAH CHEA [chea.sarah@joongang.co.kr] 

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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