Imjin River flood warning issued after downpour, surprise dam release from North

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Coupang fire raises fears of mounting losses for both company and merchants
Analysts say that calculating damages and reaching settlements could take several months to more than a year and that, with fire-related losses, Coupang's net loss for this year could exceed last year's profit.
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Entertainer Park Na-rae's former manager arrested for alleged blackmail attempt
The ex-manager is accused of demanding 10 percent of Park Na-rae's one-person agency's 2024 revenue by threatening to falsely accuse the entertainer of using company funds for personal purposes.
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Paichai High School's suspension for allegedly mocking pro-democracy movement reduced to one month
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) cut the six-month suspension to one month after considering Paichai's apology to Gwangju Jeil High School and the latter's request for tolerance as mitigating factors.
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Intermittent downpours to persist in central region
A stationary front is set to bring sporadic torrential rain to central regions through Wednesday as showers ease in the south.