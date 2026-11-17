A pair of smart glasses sits on a test booklet during a training session for CSAT smart glasses inspectors at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Authorities will investigate potential AI-assisted cheating across 528 national exams and tighten smart-glasses checks ahead of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test.

As worries about AI-assisted cheating grow across Korea, people are anonymously confessing that they cheated too, and that they were clever enough to avoid getting caught.

"I didn't get greedy and scored just high enough to pass the civil service exam, so I'm now working as a Grade 9 civil servant. It's unfortunate," an anonymous user wrote on an online community Monday, in response to a video in which a 34-year-old surnamed Han, the top scorer on this year's tax accountant certification exam, confessed to cheating.

The anonymous user also claimed to have lent the devices used for cheating to three other people who subsequently passed the exam.

The user also appeared to show no remorse for the alleged cheating.

"To be honest, I don't feel sorry," the user wrote in response to criticism from another user, adding that the job required little specialized expertise and that they did not believe they had harmed anyone because they were performing their duties diligently.

In a separate online community, another anonymous user claimed to have used a miniature camera and a smartphone to cheat on the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). The user claimed to have achieved an average percentile score of 98.6 and gained admission to a medical school in the greater Seoul area.

"I'm confessing here, at least, on an anonymous online community where I can't be caught," the user wrote, adding that the recent controversy surrounding cheating on the tax accountant exam had sparked fears of being caught as well.

An anonymous user claiming to attend a medical school in the greater Seoul area admits in an online post to using a miniature camera and AI to cheat on Korea's annual college entrance exam. SCREEN CAPTURE

However, both posts were written anonymously and could contain false claims. Neither the identities of the two users nor their claims of passing the exams have been verified.

As the controversy spreads, the government is stepping up its response.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea (HRDK) plan to conduct a comprehensive investigation into possible AI-assisted cheating across all 528 national certification exams administered this year.

The review will cover 37 national professional qualifications, including those for tax accountants, certified labor attorneys and property appraisers, as well as 491 national technical qualifications, including those for information processing engineers, fire protection system engineers and electrical engineers.

Investigators will focus on cases involving unusually high scores compared with the average over the past three years, large score gaps between candidates based on their rankings, changes in pass rates compared with previous years and significant differences between an individual's scores across subjects.

The authorities will also examine allegations raised on online communities and analyze reports submitted to a cheating tip-off center to be established by HRDK.

For cases flagged as suspicious, multiple grading experts will review candidates' answer sheets from the first and second rounds of the exams. If an expert panel subsequently determines that there are clear grounds to suspect cheating, the authorities plan to refer the cases to police or other investigative agencies.

Officials tasked to inspect AI-powered smart glasses attend a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. NEWS1

HRDK has already detected 12 cases of cheating involving smart glasses on exams for qualifications including fire protection system engineers and information processing engineers this year and referred them to police for investigation.

A cheating incident involving smart glasses was also uncovered during a written recruitment exam for new employees at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in June.

"We considered referring the case to police for investigation on charges including obstruction of business, but in light of similar cases, we decided to invalidate the exam result and bar the applicant from applying for five years," a KRX spokesperson said Tuesday.

The controversy intensified after the top scorer on the 63rd tax accountant certification exam confessed on Sunday to using generative AI and electronic devices to cheat.

The top scorer admitted to cheating on both the first and second rounds of the tax accountant exam and submitted a written confession to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency. Police assigned the case to the agency's Provincial Special Detective Corps and launched an investigation.

Authorities are also tightening anticheating measures ahead of the 2027 CSAT, the annual college entrance exam, scheduled for Thursday. The government plans to assign dedicated personnel to each test site to identify smart glasses and establish a rapid-response system linking the Ministry of Education with metropolitan and provincial education offices.





BY NAM SOO-HYOUN, HYEON YE-SEUL [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]