IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi holds a press conference at the opening of the Board of Governors Meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Nov. 18. Grossi told the board on this day that safeguards consultations with Korea on the submarine program had begun. REUTERS/YONHAP

The agency’s first report marks Seoul’s initial step toward verifying that its planned nuclear-powered submarines meet nonproliferation commitments, opening the way to closer cooperation with Washington.





The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it is "satisfied with the level of engagement" with Korea on its nuclear-powered submarine program in the organization's first report on the project, released Thursday.

The report marks the first step in the nonproliferation verification process Seoul must go through for the program.

The report, “Naval nuclear propulsion: Republic of Korea,” was issued under the name of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi. It was circulated to member states on Nov. 9 and discussed at the agency’s Board of Governors meeting in Vienna this week.

The report states that Korea “has implemented its reporting obligations” under its safeguards agreements with the agency. It also notes that the IAEA has concluded every year since 2007 that all nuclear material in Korea “remained in peaceful activities.”

“What is notable in this report is that the IAEA positively assessed our cooperation with the IAEA regarding nuclear-powered submarines,” a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters Thursday.

According to the report, Grossi “welcomes the ROK’s engagement with the Agency to date and expects this to continue in order that the ROK’s non-proliferation and safeguards commitments are met," referring to the initials of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Nuclear-powered submarines pose a challenge to nonproliferation rules. They run on enriched uranium and stay at sea for long periods, out of inspectors’ reach.

President Lee Jae Myung listens to then-Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back’s report on the basic plan to develop nuclear-powered submarines during the first meeting of the Future Defense Strategy Committee in Jinhae District, Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on May 26. YONHAP

The key question is how Korea, a non-nuclear-weapon state under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), will set up a system to verify that none of that material is diverted to weapons.

Korea must sign a separate arrangement with the IAEA under Article 14 of its safeguards agreement before it can use nuclear material for naval propulsion. No country has concluded one yet. Australia and Brazil are also in talks with the agency, which publishes annual reports on both.

The process is separate from Seoul’s talks with Washington on securing fuel.

It is meant to give the program a formal basis within the global nonproliferation system. Seoul has repeatedly stressed its commitment to the NPT and its cooperation with the IAEA to ease international concerns that the program could lead to nuclear weapons.

Seoul’s program moved forward after the United States approved it in a joint fact sheet in November 2025.

Korea aims to launch its first submarine in the mid-2030s. Seoul formally notified the IAEA in September that it wanted to begin Article 14 talks, and the two sides held their first technical consultation on Oct. 8. At that meeting, the IAEA suggested Korea consider “possible transparency measures” for the program, according to the report.

The report says Korea’s submarine reactors will be designed and manufactured in Korea. They will run on fuel made in Korea using low-enriched uranium (LEU) imported from a supplier country. The LEU will be enriched up to 20 percent. Nuclear weapons typically use uranium enriched to more than 90 percent.

The ministry official said the IAEA arrangement is effectively a precondition for securing fuel.

“If consultations with the IAEA do not go well, [Washington] would not trust [Korea] and provide nuclear material," the official said, adding that facilities and nuclear material needed for testing before the first submarine is launched will also require IAEA verification.

The main challenge is letting the IAEA verify that no nuclear material is diverted while protecting military secrets, the official said. The report says the agency will protect the related classified information as it develops a verification approach.

Several countries at the board meeting, including the United States, welcomed Korea’s transparency, according to the official.

Technical talks will continue throughout 2027. Once the arrangement is finalized, Grossi will send it to the board “for appropriate action,” the report said.

The IAEA will issue a report every year, and a positive assessment is not guaranteed.

“[The IAEA] may not be satisfied,” the senior official said. “That is why I say we have taken the first step well. We have to keep taking each step well.”





BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]