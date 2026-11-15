‘I don’t want to hide where I was born’: North Korean defector Cha Wi-seong on acting and belonging

Actor Cha Wi-seong, a North Korean defector, poses for a picture during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily at a studio in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 29. PARK SANG-MOON

After escaping North Korea at 11, Cha Wi-seong built a life on Seoul’s stages while grappling with financial hardship, identity and his wish for an ordinary future.

[NEIGHBORS FROM THE NORTH]

North Korean refugees face unimaginable peril to reach freedom, but their tribulations hardly end with their escape. Cultural differences often limit opportunities to earn a living in South Korea. In this series, the Korea JoongAng Daily meets defectors who have found their niche, exploring how their experiences and backgrounds in the North have influenced their work. — Ed.





In North Korea, Cha Wi-seong never imagined he would one day become an actor in South Korea, not because he lacked confidence, but because the opportunity simply did not exist.

“North Korea is not a place where people can afford to dream,” the 27-year-old defector told the Korea JoongAng Daily during a recent interview at a rehearsal studio in Mapo District, western Seoul.

The only thought that ran through his mind as a child while secretly watching Hong Kong films at his home in Hyesan, Ryanggang Province, was that being on television “seemed cool.” But that line of thought could never be developed further.

While foreign media is banned in North Korea, it is commonly circulated on the black market. Although both carried severe penalties, those caught watching Hong Kong films faced far lighter sentences than those caught with South Korean films.

Cha defected to South Korea at just 11 years old, eventually settling in Pohang, North Gyeongsang. He was drawn to the allure of showbiz through an appearance on a reality show on public educational broadcaster EBS in high school and later studying acting at Dongguk University, a Seoul school famous for its theater department.

Actor Cha Wi-seong, a North Korean defector, right, is seen in this scene from the web series "Start Hana," in which Cha stars as a North Korean defector who heads an entrepreneurship club at a university. SCREEN CAPTURE

His real name is Lee Wi-seong, but he adopted the stage moniker Cha Wi-seong to build a more positive image as an actor in South Korea, beyond his past hardships in the North.

Cha has since acted in about a dozen stage productions at Daehangno, Seoul's major theater district, as well as the web series “Start Hana,” available to view on YouTube.

“In South Korea, even a small-town kid from Pohang can easily move to Seoul and fulfill his dream of becoming an actor,” Cha said, citing his own experience. “In North Korea, that would be virtually impossible.”

Actor Cha Wi-seong, a North Korean defector, speaks during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily at a studio in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 29. PARK SANG-MOON

A jailbreak that changed everything

Growing up on the rural outskirts of Hyesan, near the Chinese border, Cha had a humble childhood.

“Life in North Korea tends to be very simple,” he said. “Besides Pyongyang, most cities have limited access to electricity. People would, therefore, get up when the sun rises and go to sleep when it sets.”

For most of his time in North Korea, Cha lived with his uncle. His mother drowned in the Yalu River when he was 5 years old, and his father later escaped North Korea after being caught engaging in illicit activities.

His parents were involved in smuggling, a common way for North Koreans to earn a living, sneaking home appliances, CDs or USBs filled with South Korean drama files or even mineral resources along the Yalu and Tumen rivers. It’s why drowning accidents happened regularly.

But living near the border also came with benefits. They have more exposure to information about the outside world, and it’s physically easier to cross into China. Roughly 53 percent of North Korean defectors in South Korea are from North Hamgyong Province and 16 percent from Ryanggang Province, according to government data.

Actor Cha Wi-seong, a North Korean defector, left, is seen on stage for a past production. CHA WI-SEONG

Cha’s father initially did not intend to go to South Korea. But one night, North Korean authorities armed with AK-47s raided Cha’s home and took his father into custody at a local police station. Inside the holding cell, he met a deserter.

“I’ll help you take them down,” Cha’s father said to the runaway soldier. “Let’s fight our way out of here together.” The bust-out was successful.

Without further ado, Cha’s father fled to China, where he went into hiding with the help of his smuggling contacts. Cha followed afterward, once his father assured him that the defection route would be safe.

It took Cha a year to enter South Korea. He escaped North Korea in February 2010 and lived in China for about six months. After receiving a call from his father at Hanawon, South Korea’s government-run resettlement center, Cha crossed over to Laos and Thailand.

“I am North Korean! I am North Korean!” he shouted on the streets of Thailand, as instructed by his broker. He was swiftly escorted to Thai authorities, who later coordinated with South Korean officials to arrange his transfer, as with most other defectors.

In February 2011, Cha arrived in Pohang, South Korea, with his older cousin.

Actor Cha Wi-seong, a North Korean defector, is seen in this still from a 2018 EBS television reality show that followed 10 students, including five who defected from North Korea and five born in South Korea, as they spent five days together navigating cultural differences. SCREEN CAPTURE

When pursuing a dream comes with a price

Cha reunited with his father in South Korea and later enrolled in Hangyeore Middle and High School in Anseong, Gyeonggi, a government-funded school for North Korean defectors.

Life in the South was not smooth sailing, however. Cha recalls how severe their financial difficulties were, saying that his father got caught up in bad loans and did not have health insurance when he died of liver cancer five years later.

“We were unable to have his body transferred to the funeral home until the hospital bills were settled,” Cha said.

In 2018, when Cha was in high school, he made his first television appearance in a four-episode television reality program on EBS. The show followed 10 students — five who defected from North Korea and five born in South Korea — as they spent five days living together and navigated cultural differences.

“After filming, I remember going home and thinking, ‘That was fun. I should do that again,’” Cha said.

He was later accepted to Dongguk University. He started acting in theater as a second year student and juggled multiple part-time jobs. He eventually dropped out of school for financial reasons and because he didn't have time to focus on his studies.

“I do regret that decision,” Cha said, with a chuckle. “But I don’t think I would have had any other choice, even if I could go back in time.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, fourth from right in first row, poses for a commemorative photo with artists and performers who received state awards on July 11, 2021, according to the Korean Central News Agency the next day. Circled in red is singer Kim Ok-ju, who received the title of “People’s Actor," the highest-ranking state title for a North Korean performing artist. YONHAP







Propaganda, hierarchy, abduction

Most performing artists in North Korea are specially appointed by the ruling Workers’ Party, as they are considered tools to promote and serve the regime.

“If your father is a merchant, you’re naturally going to become one,” Cha said. “If your parents are farmers, you probably will be, too. Only those with access to outside information are likely to develop aspirations, a luxury most North Koreans can’t afford.”

Performing artists in North Korea are typically divided into nine social rankings. Every few years, they are evaluated and may move up the ladder. A select few who are judged to have made significant contributions to society are given prestigious state titles: the highest-ranking “People’s Actor,” followed by “Merited Actor,” designations that also apply to musicians, dancers and other performing artists. Each receives ministerial- or vice-ministerial-level treatment within the party.

Fandom culture in North Korea is also ideologically unacceptable, reflecting the broader restriction of freedom of thought and religion in the country.

But in the case of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (1941-2011), he took his passion for cinema to an extreme. Wanting to foster the North Korean film industry, he abducted South Korean filmmaker Shin Sang-ok and his wife, actor Choi Eun-hee. During their captivity, from 1978 to 1986, Shin directed several films for Kim, before the couple eventually sought refuge in the U.S. embassy in Vienna and returned to South Korea.

Late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, center, is seen with South Korean director Shin Sang-ok, left, and his wife, actor Choi Eun-hee, in this photo taken around 1984. HELLFLOWER FILM







Life reflected onstage

Cha has found a personal connection to many of the productions he has starred in.

One of Cha’s favorite productions is the play “An Ordinary Day” (translated, 2022), where he plays the lead character Tae-min, who is abandoned by his parents as a child and lives with his sick grandmother until his mother reappears in his life again at 30.

Poster for the play "Namesake," which ran in July 2022 at Daehangno, Seoul's major theater district. Actor Cha Wi-seong, a North Korean defector, is seen at far left. CHA WI-SEONG

“Every day felt the same to me, just another ordinary day. My mother showing up again, and everything I’d been through — it was all just another ordinary day,” Tae-min says, a line that struck a chord with Cha.

“So many terrible things happened to Tae-min that even the bad days just felt ordinary to him,” Cha said. “I think this is what every North Korean defector wishes for. We’ve faced so many hardships that we just want to be considered normal.”

Cha’s recent role was in “Start Hana,” produced by the Korea Hana Foundation, an agency affiliated with the Ministry of Unification that supports defector resettlement. Cha played a North Korean defector who heads a university entrepreneurship club, where he meets a new member who turns out to be a fellow defector.

“Someday, you’ll come to understand why you risked your life to make it here,” Cha’s character tells his new defector friend in a scene where he has second thoughts about joining the club. “If you can’t fulfill your dreams here, how is life different from living there?”





A longing for the ordinary

South Korea opened the door for Cha to pursue his dream of acting. The challenge now is to keep that door open.

To prepare for a role as a homeless drug addict in a stage production in college, he slept inside Seoul Station for one night. He’s tried directing and producing his own web series, which unfortunately was discarded after filming seven of 15 episodes because of budget constraints. He’s sent acting clips to U.S. film studios, but they went unanswered.

In hindsight, he realizes that passion alone is not enough.

“If only all actors were guaranteed a stable future, I would continue acting without a second thought,” Cha said. “But now I want to follow my dream that I had for a long time before I ever thought about being an actor, which is to have a family of my own.”

Actor Cha Wi-seong, a North Korean defector, poses during an interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily at a studio in Mapo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 29. PARK SANG-MOON

Career-wise, Cha is open to exploring paths beyond acting, including starting his own business someday or producing a play. Nothing is set in stone, but he’s still young. Cha has lived in South Korea for 15 years now, more than half his life, but he says he still feels like an outsider.

"Even now, when I'm at a restaurant and hear people call North Koreans 'commies' or how much they hate North Korea, I feel uncomfortable even though their comments aren't directed toward me," Cha said. "And if this interview took place in a cafe rather than this rehearsal studio, I would have worried about people eavesdropping and staring at me."

All Cha wants is to be "normal." During the interview, he casually donned a brown suede jacket and dark jeans, with his hair neatly styled. His eyes lit up whenever he talked about acting. At a glance, he looks like any other young professional on his day off. But his life story was anything but ordinary, and he’s learned to embrace it.

“I don’t ever want to hide where I was born,” Cha said. “Even if I can never fully feel like I belong here, I can still surely be a contributing member of society. That’s exactly who I want to be, both as a South Korean citizen and a future dad.”





BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]