Hyundai Rotem wins first NATO quality certificate from Korean defense agency

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Weak won helps foreign shoppers lift Korean department store sales
A weaker won, rising tourism and demand for K-beauty and luxury goods are pushing foreign spending at Korea’s top department stores toward 1 trillion won each this year.
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Korean Air's Q2 operating profit drops 34% despite record revenue as fuel costs take a bite
Both profit and revenue outpaced the market consensus, but the performance wasn't enough to stave off a net loss.
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HD KSOE wins $362M order for 3 ammonia carriers from European client
The shipbuilder, aiming for delivery in 2030 with this contract, has now secured over 70 percent of its annual order target.
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Defense Ministry again denies chief deserted during military service
The ministry has contended that records prove Ahn Gyu-back completed his service without issue, chalking the issue up to an administrative error.