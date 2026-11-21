President Lee Jae Myung, second from left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, look at gifts they prepared for each other during a social gathering ahead of a state dinner at the Sono Calm hotel in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1, 2025. BLUE HOUSE

The once-frosty relationship between the two countries has shown signs of thawing, with the leaders' rapport producing developments on a Yellow Sea dispute and Beijing's "Hallyu ban."

President Lee Jae Myung’s use of a Xiaomi smartphone gifted by Chinese President Xi Jinping has become a symbol of improving ties between Seoul and Beijing, as the two leaders move toward resolving longstanding disputes and easing restrictions on Korean cultural content in China.

“Is its security reliable?” Lee reportedly asked Xi during a gift exchange ceremony following their summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 1 last year.

“Check whether it has a backdoor,” Xi replied.

The exchange took place after Xi presented Lee with a Xiaomi 15 Ultra smartphone equipped with an organic light-emitting diode display made by Samsung Display. Lee raised the issue of communications security, a longstanding source of tension between China and Western countries.

Xi's response to what could have been an uncomfortable topic was met with laughter in the room.

A smartphone becomes a symbol of closer ties

The Xiaomi phone Lee received as a gift made another appearance at the second Korea-China summit in Beijing in January of last year. After an official dinner at the Great Hall of the People, Lee took out the phone and posed for a selfie with Xi and his wife.

Lee later posted the photo on X, under the title “The picture quality is definitely something, right?” He wrote that he had “gotten the photo of a lifetime” and added, “The more we meet, the more Korea and China’s relationship improves. We will communicate more often and cooperate more going forward.”

President Lee Jae Myung, left, takes a selfie with Chinese President Xi Jinping using a Xiaomi smartphone after a dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Jan. 5. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The apparent improvement in ties came at the third Korea-China summit, held in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, with Xi hinting at easing Beijing’s unofficial ban on Korean cultural content, known as the Hallyu ban, referring to the Korean Wave.

The agreement reached by the two leaders on negotiations over services and investment under the Korea-China FTA, which they declared had effectively been concluded, included provisions granting Korean cultural content, including films and games, most-favored-nation treatment and the principle of nondiscrimination in the preliminary review of film and game content.

The progress came faster than expected, compared with Xi’s remarks at the second summit, when he suggested that the ban would be resolved gradually and incrementally, saying, “Ice three feet thick does not freeze overnight. How could it all melt at once?”

President Lee Jae Myung, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the official group photo session at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Tensions persisted despite Lee’s pragmatic approach

Since his presidential campaign, Lee has advocated a pragmatic approach to China, famously saying, “Xie xie [Thank you] to China, xie xie to Taiwan.” Yet after taking office, relations between Seoul and Beijing continued to deteriorate for some time.

Tensions escalated when China blocked a Korean government investigation into three steel structures it had installed without permission in the Provisional Measures Zone (PMZ) in the Yellow Sea, a maritime area jointly managed by the two countries.

The resulting tensions led Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, shortly after taking office in early August last year, to publicly raise concerns about China in an interview with The Washington Post, saying that Beijing is “becoming somewhat problematic with its neighbors.”

Discontent in China grew particularly after Lee’s first summit with the United States in Washington that same month. Speaking at an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies shortly after the summit, Lee said, “It is true that Korea previously adopted an approach of relying on the United States for security and China for the economy. But we are no longer in a position to maintain the same approach as in the past.”

Beijing's foreign ministry responded with the general position that “the development of China-Korea relations should not be influenced by a third party.” Chinese state-run media, however, openly expressed displeasure, saying Lee was “tying Korea’s fate to a dangerous chariot.”

A deep-sea aquaculture support facility installed by China without authorization in the Provisional Measures Zone in the Yellow Sea. The facility was removed following the Korea-China summit in January, but two other Chinese aquaculture facilities remain. JOONGANG PHOTO

A 'backdoor' icebreaker

Against this backdrop, the first Korea-China summit, held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Gyeongju in November of last year, was more of an exploratory round. The two countries focused on relatively modest agreements in areas affecting people's livelihoods and the economy, including an extension of their currency swap agreement and a memorandum of understanding on a joint economic cooperation plan for 2026 to 2030.

Sensitive issues such as the structures in the Yellow Sea and the Hallyu ban were also raised, but the discussions did not go into depth. The issue of backdoors in Chinese-made electronics — a concern that Beijing has persistently denied — was brought to the fore by Lee, in the form of a joke that served to thaw tensions.

“Looking back, it was from that moment, when we brought up one of the most sensitive issues and still laughed together, that discussions on the key points of contention between Korea and China became possible,” a ruling party official said while recalling the exchange.

The two sides subsequently discussed concrete solutions to the disputes over the Yellow Sea structures and the Hallyu ban at their second summit. On the structures, one of the biggest issues between the two countries, they agreed to divide the PMZ in half, with each side managing its respective area.

In line with the agreement, China removed one steel structure from the portion of the PMZ on Korea’s side in late January, describing the move as a “voluntary business decision.”

“While Xi was taking a firm line, insisting that there was no such thing as a Hallyu ban, Lee brought up the structures in the Yellow Sea and said everything he wanted to say,” a senior ruling party official said regarding the second summit. “Perhaps he was confident that he could say all that without driving China away.”

President Lee Jae Myung, second from right, and first lady Kim Hea Kyung, right, arrive at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in China on Nov. 18 to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. JOINT PRESS CORPS





Leaders display warmer rapport at latest summit

The two leaders also displayed an unusually warm rapport at the APEC summit in Shenzhen. During the official welcoming ceremony, Xi, wearing a red scarf as he greeted leaders from around the world, appeared particularly pleased to see Lee, gesturing warmly and speaking with him for longer than he did with other leaders.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18. REUTERS/YONHAP

China also gave Lee and first lady Kim Hea Kyung a warm welcome upon their arrival at the airport, with 120 men and women lined up holding bouquets despite the late hour, close to 1 a.m. The reception was markedly different from the one given to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, with the South China Morning Post comparing her "low-key" arrival to Lee being "greeted by dancers."





BY OH HYUN-SEOK [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]