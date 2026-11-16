Hotels that cancel bookings to resell rooms at higher prices face 200% penalty

K-pop boy band BTS performs during its "BTS World Tour 'Arirang' in Busan" concert at Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje District, Busan, on June 13. NEWS1

The proposed rules also expand remedies for discontinued appliance parts and raise compensation for high-speed rail delays of 90 minutes or more.

Lodging businesses that cancel existing bookings to resell rooms at higher prices before major concerts or festivals will have to refund deposits and pay customers twice the total room charge, under revised consumer dispute rules proposed by Korea’s consumer watchdog.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said Monday that it plans to finalize and implement the revisions after the comment period ends on Dec. 3 and the changes are approved at a plenary meeting.

The move follows a controversy in June, when some lodging businesses in Busan canceled existing reservations ahead of a BTS concert in the city and resold the rooms at higher prices.

Under the revision, if a lodging business cancels a reservation without a valid reason after plans for a local festival, performance or sporting event are announced in that municipality, it must refund the deposit and pay the customer 200 percent of the total room charge.

The grounds on which lodging businesses can cancel bookings will also be limited. Valid reasons include being unable to operate the entire facility on the booked date, or the booked room being objectively unusable with no other room of the same grade available. The business must also not have actually sold the room to another guest. Overbooking that makes it impossible to provide a room will also be recognized as an exception.

The aim is to effectively ban unilateral cancellations made to resell rooms at higher prices.

The sign of the Fair Trade Commission at its headquarters in Sejong YONHAP

The revision also gives consumers more options when parts for subscription-based home appliances are discontinued.

Under current rules, a business must pay damages if a contract is terminated due to its fault. Under the revision, consumers will be able to choose between terminating the contract and receiving a replacement product.

If parts are discontinued during the contract period and the business can no longer provide the service or transfer ownership, consumers who choose to terminate will receive damages, with rental fees settled in proportion to the period of use. Consumers who wish to keep the contract will be exempt from fees for the period they could not use the product and can switch to a similar product of the same grade to continue the service.

Compensation standards for high-speed rail delays will also be broken down further. Reflecting passenger transport terms revised after the integration of the country’s high-speed rail operators in September, passengers will receive 75 percent of the fare for delays of 90 minutes or more and a full refund for delays of 120 minutes or more. Currently, a single rule gives passengers 50 percent of the fare for delays of 60 minutes or more.

New consumer dispute resolution standards will also be introduced for yoga and Pilates businesses.

The FTC plans to finalize and implement the revision after collecting feedback from stakeholders during the advance notice period and obtaining approval at a plenary meeting.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]