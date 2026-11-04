Hotels near Busan Fireworks Festival venue nearly double rates for show night

Fireworks light up the night sky during the 20th Busan Fireworks Festival on Nov. 15, 2025. NEWS1

The city government compared rates at 157 lodging businesses and found that 85 raised prices by less than 100 percent; 57 by between 100 and 200 percent; and 15 by 200 percent or more ahead of the Busan Fireworks Festival.

Hotels near the site for the upcoming Busan Fireworks Festival are charging nearly or more than double their usual weekend rates for Saturday’s show.

Lodging rates for places within 500 meters (1,640.4 feet) of the festival venue are an average of 94.5 percent higher on Saturday compared to surrounding weekends, the Busan Metropolitan City Government said on Wednesday.

The city compared rates at 157 lodging businesses, based on prices posted on five booking platforms — Yeogi Eottae, Yanolja, Trip.com, Agoda and Naver Booking — since Oct. 26.

Of the 157 businesses, 85 raised prices by less than 100 percent; 57 by between 100 and 200 percent; and 15 by 200 percent or more, charging at least triple their usual cost. In total, 72 businesses, or about 46 percent, were charging at least double their normal rates.

The city also released a list of 34 “fairly priced” lodging businesses, selected mainly from those that raised their rates by 20 percent or less. It also checked whether the businesses had kept to their previously announced rates and whether they had any hygiene complaints or legal violations.

Information on the businesses, including their names, addresses, ratings, number of rooms and links to their official websites, is available under the “Fair Lodging” (translated) menu on Visit Busan, the city’s official tourism portal, from Wednesday through Sunday.

The 21st Busan Fireworks Festival will take place around Gwangalli Beach, Iigidae coastal park and Dongbaek Island from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. The show will combine 25-inch giant fireworks and multimedia lighting on Gwangan Bridge.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]