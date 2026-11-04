Hotels near Busan Fireworks Festival venue nearly double rates for show night

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Yoon's lawyers say commanders were too drunk to plot martial law at dinner gatherings
The defense made the remarks during Yoon Suk Yeol's appeal trial on charges of leading an insurrection to push back against the special counsel's claim that his martial law declaration was premeditated.
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Japanese crime ring's second-highest-ranking member claims to be Korean during arrest
Authorities detained Yoshitaka Yamamoto of the JP Dragon, a Japanese crime syndicate based in the Philippines, accused of defrauding older adults in Japan by having members call them while posing as police officers.
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Rare dinosaur tail trail found in Ulsan
A newly identified tail drag mark alongside 100-million-year-old footprints offers rare evidence of how a four-legged herbivorous dinosaur moved.
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‘Hard to even land an interview’: Young men struggle to find jobs as AI, factory slump squeeze market
The gap in employment between young men and women is growing as manufacturing, construction and AI-exposed entry-level roles shrink in Korea.