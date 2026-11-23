Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin, left, watches her mother, Hong Ra-hee, the honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art, right, hug her son, Lee Dong-hyun, after Seoul National University's entrance ceremony in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 26. YONHAP

The son of Lee Boo-jin, the eldest daughter of the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, reportedly asked the Seoul Family Court for permission to take his mother's surname and clan origin after he turned 19.

The son of Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin has taken his mother’s surname, legal sources said on Monday.

Lee Dong-hyeon, formerly Im Dong-hyeon, reportedly asked the Seoul Family Court for permission to take his mother’s surname and clan origin after he turned 19 in August. The court granted his request in late October.

In Korea, Families that share a surname differentiate themselves through their clan, or the family’s ancestral home.

Hotel Shilla CEO Lee Boo-jin, left; her mother, Hong Ra-hee, the honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art, right; and Lee's son, Lee Dong-hyun, leave Seoul National University's entrance ceremony in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on Feb. 26. YONHAP

Under Article 781(6) of the Civil Act, either a parent or child can ask a court to approve changing both the child’s surname and clan origin when necessary for the child’s welfare.

The change leaves the legal parent-child relationship intact.

Lee Boo-jin, the eldest daughter of the late Samsung Chairman Lee Kun-hee, married Im Woo-jae, a former adviser at Samsung Electro-Mechanics, in August 1999. Their divorce became final in January 2020, when the Supreme Court upheld an appellate ruling that gave Lee Boo-jin parental authority and custody of their son.

Lee Dong-hyeon graduated from Whimoon High School in February and currently studies economics at Seoul National University.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]