Hong Kong ring smuggled guns in North Korean diplomats’ cargo, Yomiuri reports

A cargo ship flying the North Korean flag sails down the Yalu River near Dandong, China, toward Sinuiju, North Korea, on Aug. 10, 2022. The photo is not related to the article. YONHAP

The Japanese daily said that the operation took advantage of heavy cargo traffic and simple port procedures in Hong Kong.

TOKYO — A Hong Kong-based ring smuggled firearms into North Korea by packing them in with the household belongings of North Korean diplomats returning home, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported Monday.

The ring runs four cargo ships that carry steel and other goods banned under United Nations Security Council sanctions. A vessel it used to move the weapons is suspected of declaring a port call in South Korea and elsewhere and then sailing to North Korea instead.

The Hong Kong end of the operation was allegedly led by a man surnamed Cai, who effectively ran the trading company from the United States, the Yomiuri reported. After North Korea closed its consulate general in Hong Kong in 2023, Cai also took on the job of shipping home the belongings of its departing diplomats.

Cai reportedly waited for the weapons to arrive in Hong Kong. He then loaded them, along with the diplomats’ belongings, onto a cargo ship he had lined up in advance.

The weapons were declared as refrigerators and kitchenware. The ring took advantage of Hong Kong’s heavy cargo traffic and simple import and export procedures, and counted on customs officers not inspecting diplomats’ belongings closely, the paper said. The diplomats reportedly knew nothing about the weapons.

The ring has recently been shipping steel, and it may be planning to smuggle oil from Malaysia to North Korea.

Steel, industrial machinery and vehicles cannot be exported to North Korea under Security Council Resolution 2397, adopted in 2017. The resolution also caps the combined total supply of refined petroleum products such as gasoline and diesel at 500,000 barrels a year. Even trade within that limit must serve civilian purposes, and supplying countries must report the volumes and the parties involved to the UN. Crude oil supplies are capped at 4 million barrels, or 525,000 tons, a year.

The tanker Sea Prima transfers refined petroleum to the North Korean tanker Saebyol in Korea Bay on Sept. 25, 2019, in a satellite image released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The photo is not related to the article. U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY

The ship used to smuggle the weapons has repeatedly changed its name and flag. It has also repeatedly switched off its transponder after leaving Hong Kong and reaching waters near the Yellow Sea.

Katsuhisa Furukawa, a former member of the UN Security Council’s panel of experts on North Korea sanctions, checked U.S. court records against documents the sources gave the Yomiuri. He concluded that “reasonable and sufficient grounds” exist to believe their accounts.

“The ship has almost no record of calling at the ports in South Korea and elsewhere that it declared as destinations,” Furukawa said. “The only possible conclusion is that it has been secretly calling at North Korean ports again and again.”

The Yomiuri’s findings surfaced while the UN panel of experts that monitors enforcement of the sanctions remains disbanded. The panel tracked ships, companies and individuals suspected of violations and published reports on them. It shut down at the end of April 2024 after Russia vetoed a resolution to extend its mandate.

The end of the panel did not lift the sanctions. The Security Council resolutions restricting exports of weapons, steel and other goods to North Korea remain in force. South Korea, the United States and nine other countries have formed a separate body, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, to keep watch for violations.





BY YOU SEONG-UN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]