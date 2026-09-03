Hollywood actor Ansel Elgort criticized for wearing traditional Japanese attire to Korean event

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KFA opens disciplinary proceedings against ref over alleged ‘must be on her period’ remark
The Fair Play Committee is reviewing the facts to determine whether action is warranted to address the incident in a match last week.
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Seoul clinics caught dumping human fat, blood down sinks and toilets
Seoul authorities found 36 medical waste violations at 25 plastic surgery and dermatology clinics, referring 25 people to prosecutors.
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Police leadership apologizes, vows overhaul after string of failures
Korea's incoming police leadership apologized over mishandled murder and missing-persons cases, pledging accountability and broad reform.
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Seoul bus union to strike from Sept. 16 if further talks fail
Seoul bus union members could halt city services from Sept. 16 unless wage talks with management reach a last-minute deal.