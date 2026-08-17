Historic downpour batters southern Korea, leaving 1 dead, 4 injured

Record-breaking rainfall in Geoje and torrential storms in the surrounding southern region caused landslides, flooding and power outages, leaving one dead, four injured and 159 residents evacuated.

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거제에 오늘만 577㎜…기록적 폭우에 아파트 주변 산사태 (거제=연합뉴스) 정종호 기자 = 17일 오전 경남 거제시 옥포동 한 아파트에 산사태로 흘러내린 토사가 건물 내부까지 밀려들어 집기와 시설물 등이 파손돼 있다. 거제에는 이날 들어 오후 1시까지 577.4㎜의 비가 내린 것으로 집계됐다. 2026.8.17 jjh23@yna.co.kr/2026-08-17 14:38:26/
An apartment building in Okpo-dong, Geoje, South Gyeongsang, is seen damaged by debris from a landslide triggered by torrential rain on Aug. 17.

As record-breaking torrential rains poured down Monday on the southern coast, landslides and flooding damage occurred one after another, centered around Geoje, South Gyeongsang, resulting in one person dead and four injured, with 159 residents forced to evacuate.

A total of 838 reports of damage caused by the heavy rain had been received nationwide as of 10 a.m. Monday, with a preliminary toll of one dead and four injured, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Geoje in South Gyeongsang recorded more than 577 millimeters (22.7 inches) of rain — the third-highest daily rainfall ever recorded nationwide.

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In Okpo-dong, Geoje, debris from a landslide struck the lower floors of an apartment building at around 4:42 a.m. Monday. One resident was killed and two others were injured.

On Gonri Island in Sanyang-eup, Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang, a landslide buried a house in debris, trapping the lower half of a resident’s body. The person was rescued and taken to a hospital.

Geoje received 577.4 millimeters of rain between midnight and 1 p.m. Monday, the highest daily rainfall recorded there since observations began in 1972. Based on 97 synoptic meteorological observation stations nationwide, it ranks as the third highest on record, following 870.5 millimeters in Gangneung and 712.5 millimeters in Daegwallyeong during Typhoon Rusa in 2002.

(거제=뉴스1) 윤일지 기자 = 17일 경남 거제시 옥포동의 한 아파트 인근에서 산사태가 발생해 토사가 아파트 주변으로 쏟아져 있다. 2026.8.17/뉴스1
Debris from a landslide covers the area around an apartment building in Okpo-dong, Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 17.
(거제=뉴스1) 윤일지 기자 = 17일 경남 거제시 옥포동의 한 아파트 인근에서 산사태가 발생해 주민이 이를 지켜보고 있다. 2026.8.17/뉴스1
A resident looks at the site of a landslide near an apartment building in Okpo-dong, Geoje, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 17.

Hourly rainfall was also at historic levels. Geoje recorded 124.5 millimeters per hour, while Tongyeong saw 97.4 millimeters per hour. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) estimated that rainfall of such intensity would typically occur once every 200 years in Geoje and once every 100 years in Tongyeong.

Cumulative rainfall from Saturday through 1 p.m. Monday reached 851.1 millimeters in Geoje, 704.8 millimeters in Tongyeong, 441 millimeters on Gadeok Island in Busan and 380.5 millimeters in Samcheonpo, Sacheon, South Gyeongsang.

The torrential rain also caused widespread flooding of roads and homes, landslides and fallen trees. In Geoje, residents made repeated calls for rescue as streams overflowed and roads flooded. More than 20 roads, including those in Suwol-dong and Aju-dong, were temporarily closed, disrupting city bus services. A total of 2,030 households in Geoje and Tongyeong lost power.

Highway traffic was also disrupted. The Korea Expressway Corporation closed the Tongyeong tollgate on the Tongyeong-Daejeon Expressway and directed motorists to use the North Tongyeong interchange as a detour.

거제 집중호우 피해 발생 (서울=연합뉴스) 경남 남부지역에 집중호우로 인한 피해가 발생한 17일 경남 거제시 옥포동의 한 아파트 앞에서 언덕 아래로 빗물이 흘러 쏟아지고 있다. 2026.8.17 [독자 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지] photo@yna.co.kr/2026-08-17 15:41:28/
Rainwater gushes down a hillside in front of an apartment building in Okpo-dong, Geoje, South Gyeongsang, amid torrential rain on Aug. 17.
통영 곤리도 산사태로 60대 여성 매몰…1시간 30분 만에 구조 (통영=연합뉴스) 박영민 기자 = 경남 남부지역에 쏟아진 집중호우로 산사태가 발생해 매몰된 60대 여성이 해경과 소방당국에 구조됐다. 17일 통영해양경찰서에 따르면 이날 오전 5시 3분께 통영시 산양읍 곤리도에서 산사태가 발생해 60대 여성 A씨가 매몰됐다는 신고가 접수됐다. 구조 현장. 2026.8.17 [통영해양경찰서 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지]/2026-08-17 15:17:12/
Rescue workers search the site of a landslide on Gonri Island in Sanyang-eup, Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang, on Aug. 17. A resident who was buried in the landslide was rescued about 90 minutes later.

Busan also reported flooding in homes and underground parking lots, sections of road caving in, rockfalls, and fallen trees. In Ulsan, a taxi braked suddenly to avoid a fallen roadside tree, which led to the injury of one passenger. Flooded homes and roads, landslides and fallen trees were also reported in Gwangju, South Jeolla and Jeju.

A total of 159 people from 116 households in Busan and South Gyeongsang evacuated their homes due to the risk of landslides and flooding. The government decided to provide 3 billion won ($2.1 million) in special disaster and safety management grants and 40 million won in emergency relief funding to Busan, South Gyeongsang, Gwangju and South Jeolla.

The rainfall also brought some relief from drought conditions in southern Korea. The average water storage rate at agricultural reservoirs in South Gyeongsang rose from 32.2 percent on Friday to 43.1 percent as of 2 p.m. Monday. In Geoje, the rate jumped from 28.7 percent to 73.6 percent.

BY PARK JONG-SUH [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.


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