High school baseball team visits Gwangju opponent to apologize for 'Let's go to Starbucks' chant

The student baseball captains from Paichai High School and Gwangju Jeil High School shake hands in Gwangju on July 6. NEWS1

The remarks appeared to reference Starbucks Korea's controversial "Tank Day" promotion, which faced intense backlash for reportedly ridiculing the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising.

A handwritten apology from the student baseball team at Paichai High School YONHAP

Paichai High School baseball players visited Gwangju on Monday to apologize to an opposing team after shouting chants that allegedly mocked the city’s 1980 democratic uprising.

The apology came a week after Seoul-based Paichai players repeatedly shouted “Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go to Starbucks” during their match against Gwangju Jeil High School at Mokdong Baseball Stadium in western Seoul on June 29.

The remarks appeared to reference Starbucks Korea’s controversial “Tank Day” promotion, which faced intense backlash for reportedly ridiculing the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising. “Tank” is used in far-right online communities as a nickname for Chun Doo Hwan, the former Korean military dictator whose crackdown during the movement left hundreds dead.

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A delegation of around 80 people — all 36 players on Paichai High School’s baseball team, parents and teachers — traveled to Gwangju to deliver an apology in person at 3 p.m., according to the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education and the Jeonnam Gwangju Special Metropolitan Office of Education.

Some members of the delegation read written apologies — issued jointly in the names of the baseball team, coaching staff and school faculty — aloud.

“I sincerely apologize to the players and parents of Gwangju Jeil High School, as well as those living in Gwangju, who were deeply hurt by our players’ inappropriate remarks and actions,” the captain of Paichai High School’s baseball team said. “We, myself included, are sincerely reflecting on what happened. This incident taught us once again that integrity and attitude matter in life.”

Lee Hyo-jun, the principal of Paichai High School, sheds tears while reading an apology letter to Gwangju Jeil High School on July 6. YONHAP





“We caused tremendous emotional pain to the players of Gwangju Jeil High School with inexcusable conduct, especially coming from fellow athletes,” they added.

The captain then vowed to reflect on their actions.

“On behalf of the entire team, I offer my heartfelt apology. We will carry this lesson with us and live with humility and deep remorse.”

The team’s manager also apologized.

“I acknowledge that our players’ words […] were inexcusable,” they said. “As the instructor responsible for guiding and disciplining these students, I bear the greatest responsibility, and I offer my sincere apology.”

The manager said that they were deeply ashamed and blamed themselves for failing to set the right example through their own words and behavior.

“I failed to properly teach my players the values that they should uphold as student-athletes, including respect for their opponents and sportsmanship,” the manager continued.

“I acknowledge that my failure to properly […] lead these students [led to] their misconduct. I will humbly bear the responsibility that comes with being their coach, continue to apologize and do everything that I can to prevent something like this from happening again.”

Student baseball players from Paichai High School during the 81st Blue Dragon Flag National High School Baseball Championship at Mokdong Baseball Stadium in western Seoul on June 29. SCREEN CAPTURE

Paichai High School’s faculty issued an apology as well.

“We do not view this as a simple lapse in judgment or a mistake [by our students] but as a case that reflects a broader collapse in [our] ethical awareness and historical understanding,” the faculty said. “We take this matter extremely seriously and will use it as an opportunity for the entire [Paichai High School] community to reflect and learn, going beyond disciplinary measures and student guidance, to prevent anything like this from happening again.”

The Seoul-based school pledged to cooperate in any external investigation.

“Paichai High School is conducting its own investigation and [implementing] disciplinary procedures related to this incident, and we will fully cooperate with investigations by relevant authorities,” the delegation said.

“We will reflect together with our students on the fact that democracy begins with respect for one another.”

After the apology, the delegation is set to visit the May 18th National Cemetery to pay tribute to the victims of the democratic uprising.





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



