Hidden in plain sight: Schools hunt for AI smart glasses ahead of college entrance exam

Korean education officials are stepping up inspections and testing detection tools to stop AI smart glasses from being used to cheat on the CSAT.

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수능장에 스마트안경 반입 금지 (서울=연합뉴스) 이진욱 기자 = 2027학년도 대학수학능력시험(수능)에서는 스마트안경, 스마트워치 등 모든 전자기기의 시험장 반입이 금지된다. 특히 인공지능(AI) 기능이 탑재된 스마트안경은 시험 중 착용만 해도 부정행위로 간주돼 올해 시험이 무효 처리되고 내년 수능 응시 자격도 박탈된다. 사진은 이날 서울 한 가전매장 스마트안경 판매대 모습. 2026.11.9 cityboy@yna.co.kr/2026-11-09 14:21:03/
Smart glasses are displayed at an electronics store in Seoul on Nov. 9.

With just over a week to go before Korea's annual college entrance exam on Nov. 19, education officials are busier than ever, working to identify AI-powered smart glasses that look almost identical to ordinary eyewear.

Their main mission is to combat these high-tech cheating devices and prevent their use in exam rooms.

One common cheating method involves using smart glasses to photograph exam questions and display solutions and answers directly on the lenses. Researchers in the United States have proposed a way to detect this cheating by exploiting smart glasses' optical characteristics.

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A study by researchers at Duke University, titled "No Guide, No Cheat: Detecting Smart Glasses via AR Optical Signatures," found that smartphone cameras could be used to identify waveguides embedded in smart glasses.

Waveguides are optical components that project images onto transparent lenses, making digital information visible to the wearer.

The research team placed three types of smart glasses and three types of conventional glasses on mannequin heads and recorded each pair for approximately 20 seconds. Their analysis showed that the waveguides in smart glasses could be detected with about 80 percent accuracy.

The researchers explained that ordinary glasses should exhibit relatively consistent lens brightness when photographed from different angles. Smart glasses equipped with waveguides, however, can leak light, which makes the area around the eyes appear to glow.

(서울=뉴스1) 구윤성 기자 = 2027학년도 대학수학능력시험(수능)을 열흘 앞둔 9일 서울 시내의한 이동통신 대리점에 인공지능(AI) 스마트안경이 진열돼 있다. 교육부가 이날 발표한 수험생 유의사항에 따르면 AI 안경과 휴대전화, 스마트워치, 전자담배, 블루투스 이어폰 등 모든 전자기기의 시험장 반입이 금지된다.특히 AI 안경은 단순히 소지한 사실만 적발돼도 시험이 무효 처리되고, 시험 중 착용하면 다음 해 수능 응시 자격까지 박탈된다.계획적·고의적 부정행위에는 형사처벌이 이뤄질 수 있도록 고발이나 수사 의뢰 등 강력한 조치가 추진된다. 2026.11.9/뉴스1
AI-powered smart glasses are displayed at a mobile phone store in Seoul on Nov. 9.

Even when the displays are turned off, external light from sources such as ceiling fixtures can strike the waveguides and create rainbow-colored streaks. The researchers presented their findings at an international conference organized by the Association for Computing Machinery in March.

In Korea, efforts are underway to develop an even simpler method for detecting smart glasses without relying on cameras, by identifying the wireless signals the devices emit.

Earlier this month, the Korea Communications Agency issued a tender for a project to develop AI smart glasses detection equipment capable of identifying Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals inside exam rooms. Under the proposed system, proctors could walk around an exam room carrying a detector that picks up wireless communication signals when they approach a pair of smart glasses.

Meanwhile, a website called ExamGuard, designed to detect Bluetooth-enabled devices in exam rooms, was unveiled online on Saturday ahead of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Nov. 19. Users can visit the website and scan the room by turning on their internet browser to search for nearby Bluetooth-enabled smart glasses and display a list of detected devices.

"Wireless signals observed during the communication process of smart glasses can provide clues for inspections," Lee Seung-hyun, vice president of AI company 42Maru and developer of the website, wrote on social media. "Although the CSAT is just around the corner, the tool could still serve as a useful reference."

(수원=뉴스1) 김영운 기자 = 2027학년도 대학수학능력시험을 열흘 앞둔 9일 경기 수원시 팔달구 수원고등학교에서 3학년 수험생들이 수능 준비에 매진하고 있다. 2026.11.9/뉴스1
High school seniors prepare for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test at Suwon High School in Paldal District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 9.

Despite growing efforts to detect smart glasses through technology, education officials and experts say visual inspections remain the most practical solution for now.

"Disrupting radio signals in exam rooms through jamming is one possible approach, but it would be difficult to implement in practice, and Students could also modify their glasses by installing miniature AI memory systems that allow them to solve questions without wireless communication,” said Yoon Sang-ho, a professor at the Graduate School of Culture Technology at KAIST.

"Ultimately, the most reliable method for now may be for proctors to physically inspect students' glasses and attach security certification stickers.”

With the CSAT just days away, metal detectors may be the most practical option for now.

"For this year's CSAT, we plan to familiarize designated personnel responsible for identifying smart glasses with the devices' physical characteristics and have them use metal detectors as an initial screening measure," an official at a regional education office said.


BY IM SOUNG-BIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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