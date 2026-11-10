Hidden in plain sight: Schools hunt for AI smart glasses ahead of college entrance exam

Smart glasses are displayed at an electronics store in Seoul on Nov. 9. YONHAP

Korean education officials are stepping up inspections and testing detection tools to stop AI smart glasses from being used to cheat on the CSAT.

With just over a week to go before Korea's annual college entrance exam on Nov. 19, education officials are busier than ever, working to identify AI-powered smart glasses that look almost identical to ordinary eyewear.

Their main mission is to combat these high-tech cheating devices and prevent their use in exam rooms.

One common cheating method involves using smart glasses to photograph exam questions and display solutions and answers directly on the lenses. Researchers in the United States have proposed a way to detect this cheating by exploiting smart glasses' optical characteristics.

A study by researchers at Duke University, titled "No Guide, No Cheat: Detecting Smart Glasses via AR Optical Signatures," found that smartphone cameras could be used to identify waveguides embedded in smart glasses.

Waveguides are optical components that project images onto transparent lenses, making digital information visible to the wearer.

The research team placed three types of smart glasses and three types of conventional glasses on mannequin heads and recorded each pair for approximately 20 seconds. Their analysis showed that the waveguides in smart glasses could be detected with about 80 percent accuracy.

The researchers explained that ordinary glasses should exhibit relatively consistent lens brightness when photographed from different angles. Smart glasses equipped with waveguides, however, can leak light, which makes the area around the eyes appear to glow.

AI-powered smart glasses are displayed at a mobile phone store in Seoul on Nov. 9. NEWS1

Even when the displays are turned off, external light from sources such as ceiling fixtures can strike the waveguides and create rainbow-colored streaks. The researchers presented their findings at an international conference organized by the Association for Computing Machinery in March.

In Korea, efforts are underway to develop an even simpler method for detecting smart glasses without relying on cameras, by identifying the wireless signals the devices emit.

Earlier this month, the Korea Communications Agency issued a tender for a project to develop AI smart glasses detection equipment capable of identifying Bluetooth and Wi-Fi signals inside exam rooms. Under the proposed system, proctors could walk around an exam room carrying a detector that picks up wireless communication signals when they approach a pair of smart glasses.

Meanwhile, a website called ExamGuard, designed to detect Bluetooth-enabled devices in exam rooms, was unveiled online on Saturday ahead of this year's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Nov. 19. Users can visit the website and scan the room by turning on their internet browser to search for nearby Bluetooth-enabled smart glasses and display a list of detected devices.

"Wireless signals observed during the communication process of smart glasses can provide clues for inspections," Lee Seung-hyun, vice president of AI company 42Maru and developer of the website, wrote on social media. "Although the CSAT is just around the corner, the tool could still serve as a useful reference."

High school seniors prepare for the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test at Suwon High School in Paldal District, Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 9. NEWS1

Despite growing efforts to detect smart glasses through technology, education officials and experts say visual inspections remain the most practical solution for now.

"Disrupting radio signals in exam rooms through jamming is one possible approach, but it would be difficult to implement in practice, and Students could also modify their glasses by installing miniature AI memory systems that allow them to solve questions without wireless communication,” said Yoon Sang-ho, a professor at the Graduate School of Culture Technology at KAIST.

"Ultimately, the most reliable method for now may be for proctors to physically inspect students' glasses and attach security certification stickers.”

With the CSAT just days away, metal detectors may be the most practical option for now.

"For this year's CSAT, we plan to familiarize designated personnel responsible for identifying smart glasses with the devices' physical characteristics and have them use metal detectors as an initial screening measure," an official at a regional education office said.





BY IM SOUNG-BIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]