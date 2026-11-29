A Korea Forest Service helicopter extinguishes a fire during a joint wildfire response drill near Yeongnang Lake in Sokcho, Gangwon, on Oct. 28. YONHAP

Authorities responded after the blaze started at around 1:30 a.m., with 30 percent extinguished around 7:15 p.m.

A wildfire broke out on a hilltop in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, prompting authorities to deploy choppers to the scene, officials said Sunday.

The fire started near the peak of a hill in the city at 1:36 a.m., according to authorities.

City and forestry officials issued a Level 1 emergency response mobilizing the nearest sation and deployed 55 vehicles and equipment and 212 personnel for the firefighting efforts.

As of 7:14 a.m., authorities have extinguished 30 percent of the blaze.

The city has evacuated eight residents in the area to safety and issued disaster alerts limiting access to nearby areas amid concerns of the fire spreading.

The authorities plan to look into the exact cause of the fire and damage once the fire is put out.





Yonhap