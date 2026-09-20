Heavy truck fuels Yalu bridge opening speculation

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North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea, JCS says
South Korea’s military is analyzing the launch, which could be North Korea’s first ballistic missile test in eight days.
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Unification Ministry intends to send over 1,400 medical items to North Korea
The package, which includes defibrillators, stethoscopes and surgical equipment, is destined for a hospital in Pyongyang should the country accept.
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Kim Yo-jong rejects IAEA resolution, calls it anti-North Korea
Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, defended Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities after the International Atomic Energy Agency passed a resolution against the country having nuclear-weapons-state status.
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Asian Games plays North Korean anthem before South Korea hockey match
Organizers stopped the anthem after South Korean players alerted officials and Seoul's sports body said it would file a formal protest.