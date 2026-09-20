Heavy truck fuels Yalu bridge opening speculation

The New Yalu River Bridge linking Dandong, China, and Sinuiju, North Korea, is pictured on Sept. 8. YONHAP

A heavy truck crossed the long-unopened China-North Korea bridge, signaling a possible opening ahead of an October diplomatic anniversary.

A heavy truck was spotted Sunday crossing the New Yalu River Bridge, the yet-to-open road connecting North Korea's Sinuiju and China's Dandong, a source said.

The truck, with its cargo bed shrouded in a dark cover, rolled toward the North Korean side of the four-lane bridge, according to the source.

The construction of the bridge began in October 2011 and wrapped up in October 2014, but it has sat unopened ever since, as North Korea has yet to finish the buildings and infrastructure on its end.

According to the source, it was the first time a heavy truck had been seen on the 3,024-meter (9,921-foot) bridge, raising the possibility for a test run ahead of a long-rumored opening ceremony early next month.

Chinese residents nearby have also reported recent vehicle traffic on the bridge, feeding speculation that the opening is imminent.

Some have suggested Oct. 5 or 6 as a potential opening date, in time for the 77th anniversary of the establishment of North Korea-China diplomatic ties on Oct. 6.

Yonhap News Agency also observed a work vehicle and a small truck crossing into North Korea and returning on Sept. 8.

On the North Korean side, a building believed to be a customs office and its surrounding roads appear nearly complete.

The source said electric vehicles without license plates, along with an excavator, have recently been seen waiting on the Chinese side to cross.





Yonhap