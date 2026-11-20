Heavy snow is forecast for western regions and Jeju, while Sunday morning brings the weekend’s lowest temperatures nationwide.

Heavy snow advisories were issued across parts of South Chungcheong and North Jeolla on Friday, with the cold expected to peak Sunday morning.

The heavy snow advisories were in effect as of 8 a.m. Friday for Seosan, Boryeong and Buyeo in South Chungcheong; Gunsan, Iksan and Jeongeup in North Jeolla; and mountainous areas of Jeju Island, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

Up to 7 centimeters (2.8 inches) of snow is expected along the western coast of South Chungcheong on Friday and along the western coast and southern inland areas of North Jeolla through early Saturday. Mountainous areas of Jeju could receive up to 8 centimeters of snow through Saturday.

Parts of the western coast of South Chungcheong and western North Jeolla could see snowfall reaching 1 to 3 centimeters per hour at times.

Even within the same city or county, temperature differences caused by changes in elevation could bring rain in lower-lying areas and accumulating snow at higher elevations. Heavy snowfall could reduce visibility on roads, making it important for drivers to maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead.

Areas without snow will also remain cold through midday Friday. As cold air moved in from the northwest, temperatures fell to minus 2.7 degrees Celsius (27.1 degrees Fahrenheit) in Seoul and minus 4.4 degrees Celsius in Chuncheon, Gangwon, by 6 a.m. Friday.

Daytime highs nationwide are expected to remain in the single digits, ranging from 1 to 9 degrees Celsius. Strong winds across much of the country will make it feel considerably colder.

On Saturday, most parts of the country are expected to see clear skies, except for the western coastal regions and Jeju.

A person walks with an umbrella as snow covers a pathway in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Nov. 20. YONHAP

Rain and snow along the western coast will ease early Saturday before returning in the evening. Precipitation is expected to continue through Saturday night along the western coast of North Jeolla and through early Sunday along the western coasts of Jeonnam-Gwangju.

With cold conditions persisting, snow left on roads could freeze overnight even after snowfall ends. Extra caution is advised on shaded streets and sloping roads, particularly during weekend mornings.

Sunday morning is expected to bring the coldest temperatures of the weekend, with nationwide lows ranging from minus 9 degrees Celsius to 0 degrees Celsius, lower than Saturday's readings.

Daytime temperatures will rise to between 4 and 10 degrees Celsius, bringing some relief from the cold in parts of the country.

The warming trend is expected to become more pronounced on Monday, when morning lows are forecast to range from minus 4 to 5 degrees Celsius and daytime highs from 6 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Rain is expected to begin Monday morning in the Seoul metropolitan area and parts of Gangwon before spreading nationwide in the afternoon and easing across most regions by nighttime.





BY RHEE ESTHER [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]