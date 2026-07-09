Heavy rain delays 58 KTX and ordinary trains, suspends six services

A notice announcing the suspension of conventional train service between Daejeon and Seoul is displayed at Seoul Station in central Seoul after heavy rain disrupted rail operations across the Daejeon and Chungcheong regions on July 9. NEWS1

Torrential downours in the Chungcheong region caused widespread disruption and safety inspections along Korail's network.

Heavy rain across the Chungcheong region has disrupted rail service, leading to delayed or even canceled services of KTX and other trains.

Korea Railroad Corporation (Korail) said Thursday that 26 KTX trains and 32 ordinary trains were running behind schedule.

The heavy rain also prompted safety inspections of tracks between Bugang and Seochang stations, which led to some trains being suspended altogether.

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Information on train delays is displayed on an electronic departures board at Daejeon Station after heavy rain disrupted conventional rail services across the Chungcheong region on July 9. NEWS1

The suspended services include two Mugunghwa trains and one ITX-Saemaeul train between Daejeon and Seoul, two Mugunghwa trains between Daejeon and Jecheon and one Mugunghwa train between Iksan and Yongsan — six trains in total.

Korail also adjusted the schedules of some conventional trains passing through Jochiwon and Doan stations.

Heavy rain warnings remain in effect for Cheonan and Asan in South Chungcheong; Jincheon, Eumseong and Jeungpyeong in North Chungcheong; and northern Sejong and Yeonggwang in South Jeolla.

Korail urged passengers to check the latest service information through the Korail Talk mobile app or the company's website before traveling and to consider alternative transportation if necessary.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.hayoon1@joongang.co.kr]