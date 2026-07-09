Heavy rain delays 58 KTX and ordinary trains, suspends six services

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Woman referred to prosecutors over poisoning death of husband
The suspect allegedly mixed chemicals into her husband's meal, with the police linking the move to guilt over the death of the couple's daughter.
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Tires tread
A flooded intersection in Siheung, Gyeonggi, is closed to traffic on July 9 after a heavy rain warning was issued for the area.
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Gyeonggi says no to phones in schools
The province wants to restrict device use during the school day, but critics say the policy could conflict with student rights.
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Flexible hours offered in theory, not implemented in practice at 1 in 3 companies
A new report found many listed companies offer flexible systems and parental leave on paper, but workplace culture often deters usage.