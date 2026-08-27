Heat-related illnesses near 3,800 as nationwide risk remains peaks

Students cool off while playing in a fountain at Gwanghwamun Square in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 25. NEWS1

Korea’s highest heat-risk alert remains in effect through Friday after 34 suspected heat-related deaths this summer.

Nearly 3,800 people have been treated for heat-related illnesses in Korea this summer and health authorities warn that the nationwide risk will remain at the highest level through Friday.

A total of 59 people were treated for heat-related illnesses at around 500 emergency rooms nationwide on Tuesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. No additional deaths were reported.

The number of heat-related illness patients this summer thus accumulated to 3,798, including 34 deaths, as of Wednesday.

Though the number of patients is lower than the 4,094 recorded during the same period last year, the death toll is about 1.3 times last year's 26.

By region, Gyeonggi had the highest number of heat-related illness patients at 925, followed by Seoul with 457, South Gyeongsang with 322, South Jeolla and Gwangju with a combined 320 and North Gyeongsang with 292.

Seoul and North Jeolla recorded the highest number of suspected heat-related deaths, with six each, followed by Busan, Incheon and South Gyeongsang with four each. No deaths were reported in South Jeolla and Gwangju, Daegu, Daejeon, Ulsan or Sejong.

Men accounted for 77 percent of all heat-related illness patients, and people aged 65 and older made up 35.3 percent.

People use umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun in front of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Aug. 25. YONHAP

By condition, heat exhaustion was the most common at 61.8 percent, followed by heatstroke at 17.5 percent, heat cramps at 11.5 percent and heat syncope at 7.7 percent.

The sweltering weather is likely to continue for the time being.

The nationwide risk of heat-related illness will remain at Level 4, the highest on the KDCA's four-tier scale, through Friday, the agency's heat-related illness forecast showed.

Level 4 means heat-related illnesses are likely to occur in most areas, with significant harm expected.

The KDCA advised people to keep their body temperatures down by taking frequent showers and wearing loose, light-colored clothing. When outdoors, people should avoid direct sunlight by using parasols or wearing hats and drink water regularly even if they do not feel thirsty.

People are also advised to avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages, which can cause dehydration and interfere with sleep.

If someone shows signs of heat-related illness, they should be moved to a cool place immediately and cooled down. If they are unconscious or have severe symptoms, call 119 immediately and have them taken to a medical facility.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]