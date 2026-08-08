Heat-related illnesses after traditional start of autumn nearly triple over 15 years

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KFA apologizes over allegations of providing sexual entertainment to foreign referees more than a decade ago
The Korea Football Association said it was “deeply sorry” for its actions in the early 2010s, as a police raid and wider scrutiny of its former president and national team coach have ratcheted up the pressure for changes at the organization.
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Scorching heat continues across nation as heavy rains forecast on east coast
Most of the country will face highs up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit), while the east coast and parts of Gangwon may get some temporary relief from the heat in the form of heavy rains.
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More KTX trains, bus routes coming to Daejeon and South Chungcheong
The central city and western province are adding KTX stops and new intercity and airport bus routes in August to reduce waits and transfer times.
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17,000 DP members' personal data leaked while party remained oblivious for 11 months
The cyberattack, believed to have occurred last September, leaked 17,088 party members' IDs, names, encrypted passwords and email addresses.