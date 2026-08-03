Heat wave blankets North as capital experiences string of tropical nights

People crowd the beach at the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone in North Korea on July 18, in this photo from the Korean Central Television. YONHAP

Some parts of the country are forecast to see temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), with the state outlet urging people to stay indoors.

A heat wave has gripped North Korea, pushing temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions, with Pyongyang hit by tropical nights for days, state media reported Monday.

The Korean Central News Agency said Pyongyang and the provinces of Phyongan and Jagang would see daytime highs between 35 and 40 degrees Celsius.

In the capital, Monday's low was 28 degrees — five degrees above average — with the daytime high climbing to 35 degrees. Pyongyang has seen no relief at night either: Temperatures there have not dropped below 25 degrees since last Monday, in a stretch of tropical nights, defined as nights when temperatures remain above 25 degrees between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day.

The Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, urged citizens to avoid outdoor activities during the day to prevent heat-related illnesses, and advised farmers on protecting crops from the heat and high humidity.

Korean Central Television, meanwhile, showed crowds packing beaches and swimming pools at the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone on the east coast, which has drawn tens of thousands of visitors since reopening for its second season on July 1.





Yonhap