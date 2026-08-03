Heat wave blankets North as capital experiences string of tropical nights

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Indonesian leader says he's open to visiting North Korea at Lee Jae Myung’s request
President Subianto said the request came during his state visit in Seoul in April, adding that he was open to following through.
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North vows ‘resolute counterattack’ in response to NATO’s military fuel supply system plan
In an official commentary, Pyongyang also accused the security bloc of expanding its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region.
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North Korean economy hits 3 percent growth for third straight year: BOK
South Korea’s central bank said North Korea’s economy expanded 3.5 percent in 2025, helped by deeper ties with Russia, increased trade with China and state-led construction projects.
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Pyongyang denounces U.S. plan to raise troop numbers in Japan
North Korea accused United States Forces Japan of turning itself into a regional “war command center” while citing the need for preparedness.