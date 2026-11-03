Heads of parliament from Korea and Italy talk cooperation, tour guide licenses

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jung-sik delivers opening remarks at a forum on the 2027 budget proposal hosted by the National Assembly Budget Office at the National Assembly Members' Office Building in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 2. YONHAP

Italy's parliamentary speaker said consultations are complete as the two countries work toward recognizing Korean driver's licenses and easing tour guide licensing barriers.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik has met with Italian Chamber of Deputies President Lorenzo Fontana to discuss bilateral cooperation, including the recognition of Korean driver's licenses in Italy, his office said Tuesday.

During their meeting in Seoul the previous day, Cho also reiterated his request for Italy's cooperation in easing challenges faced by Korean residents seeking to obtain tour guide licenses in the European country.

“I expect this visit — the first visit by a president of Italy's Chamber of Deputies to Korea's National Assembly in 26 years — to serve as a major opportunity to advance bilateral relations and parliamentary exchanges and cooperation,” Cho said.

The meeting came a month after Cho visited Rome, where he met with Fontana and called for cooperation in addressing the issues of mutual recognition of tour guide qualifications between the two countries and the recognition of Korea-issued English-language driver's licenses in Italy.

Fontana said that he has completed consultations with Italy's transport ministry on the mutual recognition of driver's licenses and was working toward a bilateral agreement to resolve the issue.

“Discussions with Italy's culture and tourism ministry on the issue of Korean tour guides have also been completed,” Fontana was quoted as saying. “We will take all necessary measures to ensure that Korean tourists can receive tour guide services without inconvenience in Italy.”





Yonhap