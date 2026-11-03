Heads of parliament from Korea and Italy talk cooperation, tour guide licenses

Read more
-
Korea, Bulgaria reconvene joint economic committee to reaffirm commitment to nuclear project
During the meeting in Sofia, the two sides reviewed bilateral developments and discussed expanding collaboration in trade and defense.
-
White House cites Korean trade deal, Alaska gas project among Trump's fulfilled pledges
The White House listed the Korea trade agreement and a proposed Alaska natural gas project among U.S. President Donald Trump's fulfilled campaign pledges, though Seoul says the project awaits a viability review.
-
Korea, India launch economic security talks on supply chains, AI
The inaugural dialogue in Seoul focused on strengthening supply chains and expanding cooperation in strategic technologies, energy and shipbuilding.
-
Finance minister, U.S. ambassador discuss economic cooperation
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il and U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel discussed expanding cooperation on advanced industries, energy, supply chains and trade issues.