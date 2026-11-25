Jung Young-ran, the head of the Busan Human Resource Development Center, right, speaks during a briefing to the Busan Metropolitan Council’s Education Committee on July 15. SCREEN CAPTURE

Jung Young-ran was removed from her post after she described the national exam for the lowest rank of civil servants as being at a “high school graduate level” and the recruits as having “skills at a very basic level.”

The now-former head of Busan’s civil service training institute was removed from her post after she seemingly questioned the abilities of entry-level civil servants by describing the Grade 9 national civil service examination as being at a “high school graduate level.”

The city government announced on Wednesday that Jung Young-ran, who led the Busan Human Resource Development Center, was reassigned to the Busan Metropolitan City Hall — though she reportedly has no assigned post.

The decision came just a day after the local civil servants’ union demanded action against Jung for her remarks at a briefing to the Busan Metropolitan Council’s Education Committee on July 15.

“Today’s world increasingly demands [workers to have] specialized skills, but aren’t Grade 9 civil service exams at a high school graduate level [in terms of difficulty]?” she said during the briefing. “I think [Grade 9] civil servants become overwhelmed when they [pass the exam and] are suddenly expected to start working.”

Grade 9 is the lowest rank in the country’s nine-tier classification of General Service public officials, but competition for related posts is fierce since such positions offer great job security. The Grade 9 national civil service exam had an acceptance ratio of 24.3 to 1 in 2025, according to the Ministry of Personnel Management.

Jung also criticized recruits for their skills and attitude during the briefing.

“There are far too many civil servants whose skills are at a very basic level or fall short of even what ordinary citizens expect of them,” she said, also describing them as “individualistic and unable to work as a team.”

Jung reignited the controversy by standing by her earlier remarks during a city council budget review on Monday.

“I have heard from people working in the field, […] and my views remain the same,” she said.

Candidates enter Kyungbock High School in Jongno District, central Seoul, on April 4 for the Grade 9 national civil service exam. NEWS1

The Busan civil servants’ union condemned Jung’s remarks for demeaning junior employees and discriminating against high school graduates.

“[We] feel deeply humiliated that the head of an institution tasked with training and supporting junior civil servants, who serve on the front lines of municipal administration, has disparaged their qualifications,” the union said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Using the educational level of high school graduates as synonymous with limited competence is itself a form of discrimination based on educational attainment,” the union continued. “[That stance] also runs counter to the government’s policy of expanding opportunities for high school graduates to enter public service.”

It added that criticisms of recruits’ shortcomings should be directed to the city’s training and support system, not the recruits themselves.

“If [recruits] are struggling in the workplace, we should first examine the support and training provided [to them],” the union said. “For the head of the institute responsible for their training to blame [recruits’] level of education is to deny their own responsibility.”

The union also called on Jung to issue a public apology and urged Busan Mayor Chun Jae-soo to take appropriate action.

Jung previously served as deputy head of Suyeong District before being appointed to lead the training institute in July as part of the first personnel reshuffle under Mayor Chun.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]