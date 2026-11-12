He made a name telling people not to buy his scarves. Now his products are sold out.

People line up to see a scarf vendor who went viral for his sharp wit and sales tactics at Namdaemun Market, a traditional market in Jung District, central Seoul. SCREEN CAPTURE

Namdaemun’s viral Scarf Man sold out online even as crowds and safety concerns plagued his brick-and-mortar shop.

He built a following by telling customers not to buy his scarves. When he finally opened an online store, they bought everything.

The mega-viral shop owner in Namdaemun Market in Jung District, central Seoul, known online as the “Namdaemun Scarf Man," recently opened an online Naver Smart Store after crowds overwhelmed his physical shop and requests for online sales poured in.

The man at the center of a viral sensation began selling sets of six scarves for 10,000 won ($7.50).

Customers do not choose the designs themselves. The shop owner picks six scarves at random and sends them out as a set.

His popularity began with the blunt banter he exchanges with customers at his Namdaemun shop.

He is known for telling shoppers to keep digging through piles of scarves before choosing and even discouraging them from buying designs he thinks don't suit them.

Short videos of him telling customers “That doesn’t suit you. Don’t buy it” and “Don’t spend your money” have spread on social media, turning the shop into a Namdaemun attraction.

The response to the opening of his online shop was immediate.

A photo of a viral scarf vendor, left, and a notice on his online store saying the page cannot be accessed due to too much traffic SCREEN CAPTURE

The store drew 132,000 visitors on Thursday alone as of 1:15 p.m., and accumulated online visitors reached 200,000. Traffic became so heavy that access to the webpage was temporarily disrupted, and every item sold out.

The Q&A section quickly turned into a fan forum.

More than 796 posts had been uploaded by the afternoon, ranging from purchase inquiries to messages cheering on the shop owner and mimicking his distinctive way of speaking.

The shop owner shared a screenshot of the overloaded store on social media with the caption, “What on earth is going on?”

He also announced plans for a livestream to explain the sellout and discuss what would happen next.

The sudden fame has also brought problems.

Visitors from across the country have crowded into the market’s narrow alleys, making it difficult for pedestrians to pass and disrupting nearby businesses.

Police were called on Nov. 4, and the shop temporarily closed the following day for a safety inspection.

The shop owner later hired private security at his own expense to prevent accidents.

He said he welcomed the booming business but worried the crowds had become too large to manage safely.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]