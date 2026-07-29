Hankook & Company's Cho Hyun-bum to be released on parole Thursday

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Korea launches reporting center to combat fake K-brands overseas
A new government system lets people flag suspected counterfeit Korean products overseas while also alerting companies to trademark copycats abroad.
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National team shooter under police investigation after allegedly keeping excessive ammo in car
The Korean trap shooter was removed from the national team after police found 818 shotgun shells in his car, more than double the allowed limit.
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Woman who forced stepdaughters to eat urine and feces gets 7 years for abuse
A Cheongju court sentenced a woman to prison after finding she repeatedly abused her two stepdaughters for almost a decade, including not allowing them to bathe and forcing them to eat excrement.
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Government abruptly delays health insurance premium hike announcement
Seoul postponed an announcement on higher national health insurance premiums amid concerns of backlash over rising household financial burdens.