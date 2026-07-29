Hankook & Company's Cho Hyun-bum to be released on parole Thursday

The company's chairman will be released about a month early after the Supreme Court upheld his two-year sentence for embezzlement and breach of trust.

Hankook & Company Chairman Cho Hyun-bum will be released from jail on parole on Thursday morning, according to legal sources on Wednesday.

Cho is among those set for release Thursday under the Ministry of Justice's regular July parole review. He is scheduled to leave the correctional facility at 10 a.m. — about a month before his original release date of Sept. 5.

In May, the Supreme Court upheld a two-year prison sentence for Cho on charges including embezzlement and breach of trust.

Prosecutors had accused Cho of embezzling and misusing about 20 billion won ($13.8 million) in company funds, but the courts convicted him for only about 2 billion won of those allegations.

The court found Cho guilty of using about 580 million won through a corporate credit card for personal purposes and charging the company for moving costs, furniture purchases and the salary of his spouse's chauffeur.

The Supreme Court, however, acquitted Cho of the prosecution's allegation that he funneled about 13.1 billion won in improper benefits to MKT, a tire mold manufacturing affiliate now known as Hankook Precision Works.

Cho was arrested and indicted in March 2023 before being released on bail in November of that year. He stood trial without detention until he was sentenced to three years in prison in the first-instance ruling in May last year, after which he was taken back into custody. The appellate court later reduced the sentence to two years, a ruling the Supreme Court upheld.

Cho's return is expected to accelerate the group's long-term strategic initiatives, industry observers say. He is likely to take a direct role in key management issues, including Hankook Tire's global manufacturing and sales strategy and corporate-wide response to U.S. tariffs. Cho is also likely to be involved in improving the profitability and financial status of Hanon Systems, which the group acquired last year, and identifying new businesses.





BY PARK JONG-SUH [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]