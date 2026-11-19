An AI-generated image of a man using generative AI chatbots to buy or take medicine or health supplements CHATGPTY

The consumer agency found some chatbots directed users to proxy-purchase sites for drugs banned from online sales, while warnings were often easy to miss.

More than half of people who stopped or changed their medication based on answers from generative AI chatbots reported negative health consequences, a consumer watchdog survey showed.

The Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) surveyed 500 adults who had used AI to buy or take medicine or health supplements within the past year, it said Thursday.

Of the respondents, 110, or 22 percent, said they had stopped or changed their medication on their own based on information from AI, without consulting a professional. Of those, 56, or 50.9 percent, experienced side effects such as worsened conditions or adverse reactions.

Relatively mild reactions such as heartburn and indigestion were most common, at 27.3 percent. Another 19.1 percent were diagnosed with setbacks in their treatment, and 14.5 percent had serious adverse reactions that required additional treatment or medication.

Thirty-six respondents, or 7.2 percent, also reported adverse reactions such as hives and dizziness after buying or taking medicine or supplements recommended by AI.

Over-the-counter drugs were the products most often bought based on information given by AI, at 76.2 percent, followed by health supplements at 63.8 percent and prescription drugs at 15.6 percent.

A total of 133 respondents, or 26.6 percent, said they had put off or skipped a hospital visit because they trusted information given by AI.

AI services recommend consulting a professional along with their answers on health and medicine, but only 30.0 percent of consumers consulted a doctor or pharmacist before buying medicine. The rest either did not notice the warnings or bought and took products without professional advice.

The ChatGPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen on Aug. 4 in Chicago. AP/YONHAP

The KCA also examined how ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude and Perplexity provide information about medicines. ChatGPT and Perplexity gave medicine information based on symptoms alone, without checking users’ age, existing health conditions or other medications.

When asked how to buy medicines that are banned from online sale, three of the four services directed users to proxy-purchase websites or explained how to use them. ChatGPT and Perplexity provided such sites all three times they were asked, while Claude did so once out of three. Gemini did not provide any proxy-purchase site information.

All four services included warnings advising users to consult a professional or seek medical care, but the placement, font size and emphasis of the warnings varied, making them hard for consumers to notice.

The KCA recommended that AI companies strengthen their warnings when providing information on medicines and health supplements and block guidance to sites that illegally sell drugs. OpenAI and Anthropic replied that they would consider strengthening information filtering and warnings. Google said it would keep its current notification system. Perplexity did not respond.

The agency urged consumers to use AI answers only for reference and to always consult a doctor or pharmacist before changing or stopping medication.





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [lee.jian@joongang.co.kr]