After a perilous escape and years of struggle, teacher Choi Kyong-ok now helps children from defector families adjust, learn and feel seen in Incheon.

인천 남동구 동방초등학교 최경옥 통일전담교육사가 지난 7월 6일 학생을 지도하고 있다. 최 씨는 탈북민 출신으로, 탈북민 가정 학생들을 위한 '한빛교실'을 운영하고 있다. [박상문 기자]





'Students need teachers who understand': Defector becomes lifeline for children with North Korean roots in South

'학생들을 이해하는 선생님이 필요해요'…탈북민, 남한 내 북한 출신 어린이들의 버팀목이 되다





Korea JoongAng Daily 6면 기사

Monday, July 20, 2026





[NEIGHBORS FROM THE NORTH]

[이웃집 탈북민]





Every afternoon, students from North Korean defector families swarm into Hanbit Classroom on the fifth floor of Dongbang Elementary School in Namdong District, Incheon, after regular classes end.

swarm into: ~에 모여들다, ~에 우르르 밀려들어오다

regular: 정규, 규칙적인, 정기적인

매일 오후 정규수업이 끝나면 인천 남동구 동방초등학교 5층에 있는 '한빛 교실'에는 탈북민 가정 학생들이 하나둘 모여든다.





Some come because they need help with their math homework. Others simply want someone to talk to. Whatever the reason, they all come to see Choi Kyong-ok, a North Korean defector teacher who has become one of the most trusted adults in their lives.

defector: 탈북민, 탈주자, 망명자

trusted: 믿음직한, 신뢰되는

수학 숙제를 도와달라며 찾아오는 학생도 있고, 그저 누군가와 이야기를 나누고 싶어서 찾아오는 학생도 있다. 이유는 제각각이지만, 아이들은 모두 탈북민 교사이자 자신들의 삶에서 가장 신뢰할 수 있는 어른 중 한 명인 최경옥 씨를 만나러 온다.





“These kids tend to struggle in making friends or keeping up with schoolwork,” the 59-year-old educator told the Korea JoongAng Daily during an interview at Dongbang Elementary School on July 6. “Many of them are also reluctant to disclose that they have a North Korean background.”

struggle: 힘들어하다, 투쟁하다, 싸우다

schoolwork: 학업, 학교 공부

educator: 교육자

reluctant: 꺼리다, 마지못하다, 주저하다

disclose: 밝히다, 폭로하다

59세인 최 씨는 지난 7월 6일 동방초등학교에서 한 코리아중앙데일리와의 인터뷰에서 “이 아이들은 친구를 사귀거나 학업을 따라가는 데 어려움을 겪는 경향이 있다"고 말했다. 그는 "또한 상당수가 북한 출신이라는 점을 밝히기를 꺼린다"고 덧붙였다.





Officially, Choi is a “unification education specialist” (translated), a title coined by the Korea Hana Foundation, an institution that provides support for North Korean defectors under the South Korean Ministry of Unification. Along with some 20 more nationwide, Choi’s position is filled by the foundation, which recruits those with prior teaching experience from the North. Choi was formerly an elementary school teacher in North Korea’s northern Ryanggang Province from 1996 to 2006.

specialist: 전문가

coin: 만들다, 주조하다

recruit: 모집하다, 뽑다, 선발하다

formerly: 이전에, 예전에

최 씨의 공식 직함은 '통일전담교육사'인데, 통일부 산하 북한이탈주민 지원기관인 남북하나재단이 만든 명칭이다. 전국적으로 약 20여명이 활동 중인 이 직책은 북한에서 교직 경험이 있는 탈북민을 선발해 채용하는 방식으로 운영된다. 최 씨는 1996년부터 2006년까지 북한 양강도에서 초등학교 교사로 근무했다.





In practice, Choi now spends her days tutoring children, arranging counseling, mediating between parents and homeroom teachers and above all, helping such students adjust to South Korean society. She’s worked at Dongbang since June 2013.

tutor: 개인 지도하다, 가르치다, 과외하다

arrange: 연계하다, 마련하다, 정리하다

mediate: 중재하다, 조율하다

homeroom teacher: 담임 선생님

실제로, 현재 최 씨는 아이들의 학습을 돕는 것은 물론 상담을 주선하고, 학부모와 담임교사 사이를 중재하고, 무엇보다도 학생들이 한국 사회에 잘 적응할 수 있도록 돕는 일로 일과를 보낸다. 그는 2013년 6월부터 동방초등학교에서 근무하고 있다.





“Parents always tell me to make sure their children study hard, even if it means I have to beat them!” Choi laughed. “Of course, that would be wrong. But that’s just how much faith they have in me.”

beat: 두들기다, 이기다, 통제하다

faith: 믿음, 신뢰

최 씨는 "학부모들은 항상 제게 아이를 두들겨 패서라도 아이가 공부를 열심히 하도록 확실히 지도해 달라고 말씀하신다"고 웃으며 말했다. "물론 실제로 그렇게 한다면 잘못된 일이겠죠. 하지만, 그만큼 저를 깊이 신뢰한다는 뜻이기도 합니다."





Choi currently supervises a whopping 50 students from North Korean defector families, despite South Korean classrooms today typically having fewer than 30 students due to the declining birthrate.

supervise: 감독하다, 지도하다

whopping: 엄청난

birthrate: 출생률

저출산으로 인해 오늘날 한국 초등학교 학급당 학생 수는 대부분 30명 미만인데, 최 씨가 현재 지도하는 탈북민 가정 학생들은 무려 50명에 달한다.





Her hectic workday ends at 4:30 p.m., like most other elementary school teachers in South Korea.

hectic: 정신없이 바쁜, 빡빡한

workday: 근무시간

그의 정신없는 근무 시간은 한국의 다른 초등학교 교사 대부분과 마찬가지로 오후 4시 30분에 끝난다.





“I love it,” she gleamed. “Back in North Korea, I used to get off work at 10 p.m. That was the reality for all teachers there.”

gleam: 빛나다, 환하다

reality: 현실

"정말 좋아요." 그가 환하게 웃으며 말했다. "북한에서는 밤 10시에야 퇴근하곤 했거든요. 그곳 교사라면 누구나 겪는 현실이죠."





[후략]





TRANSLATED AND WRITTEN BY SHIN MIN-HEE [shin.minhee@joongang.co.kr]