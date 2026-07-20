Gym owner, trainer acquitted in first trial for fatal bench press accident

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Firefighters battle Coupang warehouse blaze for 3rd day amid collapse fears
A massive warehouse blaze in Incheon remained uncontained for a third day, forcing evacuations amid fears the building could collapse.
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Nearly half of Korean workers say parental leave remains out of reach, poll finds
A new survey shows contract workers, women and employees at small firms face the biggest barriers to using parental and maternity leave.
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Korea opens its first Unesco World Heritage Committee in Busan with calls for peace and cooperation
At the 10-day Busan session, delegates from 196 countries will review heritage sites as Korea highlights culture’s role in fostering dialogue, solidarity and peace.
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JX member Kim Jae-joong hopes for 'warm families' in video of Adoption Day ceremony speech
The singer, who was adopted at 3 years old, said he was happy to be part of something so significant and conveyed his wish that more children find good homes.