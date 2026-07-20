Gym owner, trainer acquitted in first trial for fatal bench press accident

An image of a statue of Justitia, the Roman goddess of justice KOREA JOONGANG DAILY

The two were indicted following an accident on Dec. 20, 2024, in which a gym member died after becoming trapped under a barbell weighing about 70 kilograms (154 pounds).

A gym owner and trainer were acquitted in their first trial over the death of a gym member whose neck became trapped beneath a barbell.

The Busan District Court’s western branch acquitted the gym owner and trainer of charges of professional negligence resulting in death, legal sources said on Monday.

The two were indicted in connection with an accident on Dec. 20, 2024, in which a gym member died after becoming trapped under a barbell weighing about 70 kilograms (154 pounds) while performing a bench press alone on the third floor of the gym.

The member remained pinned by the neck for about 25 minutes before they were discovered. The member remained unconscious until their death about a week later.

The court acknowledged that the gym had not employed a certified sports instructor as required. However, the court ruled that it could not conclude that the presence of such an instructor would have prevented the accident.





BY KIM EUN-BIN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]