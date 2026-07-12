Gyeongju World closes temporarily after repeat ride malfunctions

The “Time Rider,” a Ferris wheel-type ride, suspends operations due to a malfunction at Gyeongju World in North Gyeongsang on July 10. YONHAP

As no one was injured, the amusement park will not be subjected to a criminal investigation, although it promised to undergo a safety inspection by an independent professional agency.

Gyeongju World, an amusement park in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, suspended operations for five days after two of its rides malfunctioned with passengers on board earlier this week, its operator said on Sunday.

As there were no casualties, the park will not be subjected to a criminal investigation, according to the police. However, it will remain closed through Thursday for a comprehensive safety inspection by an independent professional agency.

“We sincerely apologize for the concern and inconvenience caused by the recent facility-related issues,” Gyeongju World wrote in a notice posted on its website.

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“To ensure a more thorough and objective safety inspection, we have decided to temporarily suspend operations while an external specialist conducts a comprehensive assessment of each facility. All employees will also undergo safety training.”

Customers who purchased tickets for the closure period will be fully refunded.

California Beach, the water park operated by Gyeongju World, will remain open during the suspension.

At about 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, an empty cabin on the park’s “Time Rider” Ferris wheel-type ride fell and collided with another cabin. Five people, including passengers in the second cabin, were taken to a hospital and later released, with no injuries reported.

Two days later, the park’s “Draken” roller coaster came to a stop just before a steep descent. The ride features a 90-degree vertical drop from a height of 63 meters (207 feet).

Safety personnel manually operated the ride to bring all 24 passengers back to ground level within seven minutes. No injuries were reported then as well.

Gyeongju World said that it believes debris on the track triggered the ride’s automatic safety system, which is designed to prevent derailment. An investigation of the exact cause of the malfunction is underway.

The roller coaster “Draken” at Gyeongju World in North Gyeongsang on July 12 YONHAP

The park has experienced ride-related safety incidents before.

In July 2022, the Draken stopped about 55 meters above the ground. Safety workers had to climb up to the stalled coaster, secure each passenger with safety harnesses and evacuate them one by one using an emergency staircase alongside the track.

In November 2024, the pendulum-style children’s ride “Glinda’s Magic Pumpkin” tilted and dropped while in operation. About 10 people were on board at the time, but no one was injured as the ride does not rise very high and descends slowly. An internal investigation by Gyeongju World later found that one of the ride’s components was defective.

Although the park has experienced repeated ride-related incidents in recent years, none have resulted in criminal penalties because no one was injured.

“The Tourism Promotion Act allows authorities to impose administrative sanctions only in cases of serious accidents, such as when rescues take more than 30 minutes after a ride stops or when multiple people are injured,” a Gyeongju city official said. “Since all passengers were evacuated within seven minutes, the recent case does not meet the threshold for administrative action.”

A police official confirmed that the recent incident would not trigger a criminal investigation.

“If someone had been injured, the case could have been investigated on charges such as professional negligence resulting in bodily injury,” the official said. “But because no one was hurt, it is not subject to a criminal investigation.”





BY BAEK KYUNG-SEO [lee.soojung1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



