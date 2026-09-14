Gyeonggi police bust ring over $67 million laundering scheme

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K-pop fans turn devotion into disaster aid
Inspired by their favorite artists, fandoms are raising funds for flood and wildfire relief in Korea and Nepal.
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Gyeonggi budget cuts halt postpartum subsidy, strain cities and public agencies
The province’s funding cuts will leave newborns from October ineligible for support while straining cities, welfare programs and public agencies.
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Ex-broadcasting watchdog chief unfairly involved in YTN stake sell-off: State auditor
The state auditor said former communications watchdog chief Lee Dong-kwan unfairly influenced the 2023 sale of a controlling YTN stake.
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Man in family of three, all with intellectual disabilities, found days after cardiac death
Seoul police said the man's mother and brother, who shared the man's severe intellectual disabilities, did not realize he had died for days.