Gyeonggi man faces charges over illegal fetish website

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Busan canal shark draws over 560,000 visitors
A 3.5-meter (11.5-foot) shark trapped in Busan’s North Port canal has drawn huge crowds as authorities weigh rescue plans.
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Vendor hack exposes Bank of Korea staff data
Personal data of 186 Bank of Korea employees was leaked in a contractor's GitHub breach as cyberattack attempts against the central bank continue.
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Mount Seorak’s fall colors arrive early
Autumn foliage has begun on Mount Seorak, with an incoming cold snap expected to speed the colors south across Korea.
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Data Ministry to combine institutes as part of public sector restructuring push
The Ministry of Data and Statistics will consolidate the Korea Statistical Information Institute and the Korea Statistics Promotion Institute into a single agency tasked with supporting Korea's statistics-based policymaking.