Gyeonggi head’s airport revival plan draws fire amid firefighter funding row

Gov. Choo Mi-ae’s effort to revive an international airport plan is drawing criticism over costs, site conflicts and her earlier remarks on firefighting expenses.

Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae's push to revive plans for a new international airport in the province has drawn backlash, with critics questioning the costly project after her remarks describing firefighters as a "fiscal drain" on provincial finances.

Choo announced her intention to revive plans to build an international airport in Gyeonggi during a parliamentary audit of the provincial government on Monday.

"It makes no sense for Gyeonggi not to have an airport," Choo said in response to a question from Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Yeom Tae-young about the need for the airport.

"Airport access takes far too long from Gyeonggi compared with Seoul and Incheon, and there is sufficient demand for high-tech air cargo transportation, including from semiconductor production," Choo added.

The airport project was originally proposed by former Gyeonggi Gov. Kim Dong-yeon during his campaign for the 2022 local elections.

The provincial government later selected three preliminary candidate sites for the airport: reclaimed land near Hwaseong Lake in Hwaseong, Seotan-myeon in Pyeongtaek and Moga-myeon in Icheon.

In August last year, the provincial government began commissioning a study on potential airport sites and development strategies for surrounding areas. However, the process was suspended after questions were raised about the fairness of the contractor-selection process.

"The investigation found no potential conflicts of interest, and the results were credible, so we decided to resume the study," Choo said.

Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae speaks during a parliamentary audit held at the provincial government office in Gyeonggi on Oct. 13. KIM JONG-HO

A coalition of civic groups opposing the Gyeonggi airport held a press conference at the Gyeonggi Provincial Council on Thursday to criticize the decision.

"Before building a new international airport, there must be an objective assessment of whether existing airports can be used, actual air cargo demand, the project's economic feasibility and the financial burden it would impose," the coalition said.

The coalition also criticized the airport plan in light of Choo's earlier remarks suggesting that firefighting expenses were a drain on provincial finances. Choo made the remarks on Oct. 13 during another parliamentary audit of the Gyeonggi provincial government and later apologized, saying she had chosen her words poorly while discussing the province's financial burden from firefighters' salaries.

"It is inconsistent for Gyeonggi, which has stirred controversy over its firefighting budget by citing financial difficulties, to continue pursuing the construction of a regional airport that is expected to require enormous construction costs and long-term operating and maintenance expenses," the coalition added.

Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae speaks during a meeting with the firefighters' division of the Korean Government Employees' Union at the Gyeonggi provincial government headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 20 NEWS1

A lawmaker has also questioned the suitability of one of the proposed airport sites.

The proposed international airport site in Hwaseong overlaps with an area designated in 2017 for the relocation of Suwon's military airport, a longstanding source of conflict between the two cities because of Hwaseong's opposition to the relocation.

"How does it make sense to build a civilian airport at a site the government designated as a preliminary candidate for a military airport in 2017?" said Lee Hong-keun, a Democratic Party member of the Gyeonggi Provincial Council representing Hwaseong's first constituency. "It seems the governor, who is responsible for overseeing Gyeonggi, is engaging in politics rather than governance."

Hwaseong city officials and local civic groups also plan to hold a press conference opposing proposed special legislation aimed at facilitating the relocation of Suwon's military airport.

Other issues raised during Gyeonggi's parliamentary audit, including delays in personnel appointments and the exclusion of funding for livelihood-related programs from the provincial budget, have also drawn criticism.

Labor organizations and the provincial government employees' union have opposed a proposed restructuring plan. The proposal would reduce the number of bureaus and offices from 30 to 25 and divisions from 151 to 141.

People Power Party members of the Gyeonggi Provincial Council hold a press conference criticizing Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae at the council's briefing room on Oct. 20. PEOPLE POWER PARTY LAWMAKERS OF THE GYEONGGI PROVINCIAL COUNCIL

The plan has been criticized for abolishing an immigration and social affairs bureau and downsizing a labor rights department. People Power Party members of the Gyeonggi Provincial Council held a press conference on Tuesday and called on Choo to "stop her authoritarian, unilateral administration marked by sweeping budget cuts, delayed personnel appointments and organizational restructuring without clear principles."

The Gyeonggi provincial government has issued separate responses to the criticism over each issue.

"Airport-related affairs fall under the central government's jurisdiction, and all necessary funding comes from the national budget," the provincial government said. "The plan is to build a civilian international airport entirely with central government funding, without using provincial finances, and a related feasibility study is currently underway."

Regarding the administrative restructuring and other issues, the provincial government acknowledged difficulties in communication.

"We faced difficulties in communicating with various groups as we focused on preparing a supplementary budget early in the governor's term," the provincial government said. "We will strengthen communication and consultation going forward and discuss ways to overcome these challenges."





BY CHOI MO-RAN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]