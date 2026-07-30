Gyeonggi election data anomalies widen probe

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Steely-eyed protesters
Civic group members staged an impromptu protest near U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel’s boarding area at Incheon airport as police moved in to stop them.
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Seoul approves coed transition for 86-year-old girls' school despite alumni, parent opposition
Eight single-sex schools will become coeducational starting from either the 2027 or 2028 academic year to address the decline in the school-age population and improve schools' gender balance.
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Man who allegedly threatened temple visitor with replica gun arrested after 31-mile chase
The suspect reportedly got into his car and drove away from the scene, not stopping even after hitting another visitor who tried to block his escape.
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Police nab three, seek red notice for one over $8.5 million crypto scam
The scheme reportedly involved defrauding 71 victims using the Ripple cryptocurrency through a fraudulent website.