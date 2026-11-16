Guardian, New York Times sound alarm as AI pulls readers away

Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of The Guardian, speaks at the KPF Journalism Conference 2026 at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday. YONHAP

Speaking at a journalism conference in Seoul, executives from the papers say the answer lies in putting journalists closer to readers and building relationships that a chatbot cannot replicate.

The Guardian gives its journalism away and The New York Times charges for it, but the two newspapers brought the same warning to Seoul on Monday: AI threatens to cut them off from their readers.

"That is the biggest risk for us right now," Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of The Guardian, said of "zero-click" search, in which AI tools answer readers’ questions without sending them on to the publishers whose work they draw on.

"My big fear is that people just end up having an agent and say, you know, 'Do me a daily summary in the style of the Guardian' rather than 'Take me to the Guardian,'" she said.

Viner gave the keynote speech at the KPF Journalism Conference 2026, held by the Korea Press Foundation at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul, under the title "Navigating the Next Decade of Journalism."

Hannah Yang, the executive vice president and chief growth and customer officer at The New York Times and the event's second speaker, described the same threat from the other side of the paywall. She said The Times built its subscription business by finding people interested in its work on other sites and bringing them back through links. Now search engines and social media are sending publishers less traffic as tech companies work to keep people on their own platforms.

Yang said AI would only accelerate that shift, and noted that the use of AI chatbots for news had doubled in a year in Korea, Greece and Spain.

“It’s important that we don’t confuse the waning of the link-based web with the idea that the public is any less interested in news,” Yang said. “People are just finding it in other places.”

A poster advertising the KPF Journalism Conference 2026 features speakers, clockwise from left, Hannah Yang, executive vice president and chief growth and customer officer at The New York Times; Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of The Guardian; David Buttle, co-lead of the SPUR Coalition; and Thibaut Bruttin, director general of Reporters Without Borders. KOREA PRESS FOUNDATION

In 2016, Viner said, the Guardian was losing a huge amount of money and was under pressure to put up a paywall, which “would have meant that only people with money could access the Guardian.”

Instead, it asked readers to pay voluntarily, and she said they gave more than 125 million pounds ($165 million) in the last financial year.

“It shouldn’t work, but it does,” she said.

The free model has also built a global audience. Viner said the Guardian has close to 200,000 monthly unique browsers in Korea, which per capita makes it one of the paper’s biggest audiences in Asia.

The New York Times launched a digital paywall in 2011 and later boiled its strategy down to what Yang called “a simple five-word business plan: Make journalism worth paying for.” She said the paper now has 13.8 million subscribers, more than 10 times its print peak of 1.3 million.

Both argued that publishers need to put their journalists closer to readers. Viner said the Guardian is trying “to attach the journalism to individuals” and to learn from influencers, who “really understand their relationship with their audiences.” Yang said The Times “made news more trustworthy by bringing people closer to the humans reporting it,” with reporters sharing video and their experience on the ground with readers, as they did in the run-up to this year’s U.S. primary elections.

“AI can’t do that,” she said.

Both also credited their owners with giving them the freedom to take risks. Viner pointed to the Scott Trust, which owns the Guardian and has no shareholders to pay, and contrasted it with Jeff Bezos’s interventions at The Washington Post.

Yang credited the New York Times’ “very patient owners,” the Sulzberger family, and a journalism-first culture. She said she deliberately does not know which articles drive subscriptions.

“I don’t want to know,” she said. “I don’t want that information to influence what our newsroom decides to cover.”

Katharine Viner, editor-in-chief of The Guardian, delivers the keynote speech at the KPF Journalism Conference 2026, hosted by the Korea Press Foundation at the Korea Press Center in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday. YONHAP

Yang’s speech was followed by a panel of Korean media figures who pressed her on how The New York Times’ lessons apply in a market where most news is read free on portals. Lee Kyong-hee, deputy editor of Content Division One at the JoongAng Ilbo, which publishes the Korea JoongAng Daily, asked what The Times would do if it only had a tenth of its budget.

Yang suggested smaller outlets build on what readers already associate them with, their differentiating factor.

“What is your crossword, right? What are your recipes?” she said, referencing two of the New York Times’ most famous offerings.

She acknowledged that a subscription-led model “may not be the model in Korea. Maybe not now.”

David Buttle, co-lead of the Spur Coalition, later made the case for another route: Getting AI companies to pay. He said the British-based nonprofit, launched in February, has more than 100 members in 25 countries and “exists to force a fair licensing market into existence.”

Buttle said the coalition is meant to last only while that market takes shape. Once publishers can protect their work from unauthorized use and set the terms on which AI companies license it, it will have no reason to exist.

“The ambition behind The Spur Coalition is that we exist briefly,” he said.

Thibaut Bruttin, director general of Reporters Without Borders, used the closing session to argue that journalism is “at a tipping point,” facing five crises at once: violence against reporters, the global appeal of strongmen, the power of tech platforms, the collapse of the industry’s economics and falling public trust.

He said leaders around the world were studying U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to the press.

“Donald Trump was not elected despite the press,” Bruttin said. “He was elected because he undermined the public’s trust in the press.”

Bruttin also pointed to what he called the challenge of press diversity.

“We’ve talked about The Guardian and The New York Times. That is fine,” he said. “But the problem is that we see a vast majority of the news media in financial trouble, and there are no positive solutions or deals being presented by tech companies.”

He said 71 percent of the deals AI companies have struck with news media are with British, U.S. and Canadian outlets.

“So the problem is the diversity of the news media, not the survival of English-speaking media.”

Bruttin said he was convinced the press would survive, but warned that it “could become like jazz music” — still around, but only serving “a small elite.”





BY JIM BULLEY [jim.bulley@joongang.co.kr]