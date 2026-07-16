Greek foreign minister to visit Korea next week

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A tale of two envoys: Kang Kyung-wha back in Seoul and new U.S. ambassador to arrive soon as key alliance tasks await
As the next U.S. ambassador arrives in Seoul and South Korea's ambassador returns from Washington, disputes over Coupang, tariffs, nuclear talks and a new content law are testing the alliance.
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Kang returns to Seoul to gather input on improving U.S. ties
The presidential office said Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha’s five-day return visit to Seoul is meant to gather candid input on strengthening relations with Washington.
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South Korea, U.S. and Japan defense chiefs meet in Washington on North Korea threats
South Korea’s top military officer joins U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Washington to discuss trilateral security cooperation, regional threats and this year’s Freedom Edge exercise.
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Unesco review finds Japan's account of forced labor at Sado mines insufficient
A draft decision says Tokyo still falls short in fully presenting wartime forced labor at the site ahead of the gathering in July.