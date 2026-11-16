Gov’t weighs Wi-Fi outage as part of enhanced screening for AI cheating on CSAT

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook speaks at a meeting of related ministries on preventing exam cheating with smart devices at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 16. YONHAP

The prime minister demanded vigorous effort to prevent violations and harsh punishment as the nation prepares for the biggest test day of the year.

The government will check test-takers thoroughly for smart devices during Thursday’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) and is considering cutting off public Wi-Fi at testing sites, with violations uncovered after the test to be met with stern measures, from nullified results to criminal investigations.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook gave the instructions at a meeting on preventing exam cheating with AI-powered glasses and tiny cameras at the Government Complex Seoul on Monday. Eight ministries and agencies took part, including the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Science and ICT, the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the Ministry of Justice and the National Police Agency.

The Education Ministry will lead a pangovernment emergency response team for the 2027 academic year CSAT to prepare measures for before and after the exam.

Test-takers will have to hand in all smart devices at testing sites, and screenings for devices will continue during the exam. The measures target cheating with equipment that existing checks on electronic devices struggle to catch, such as AI glasses, ultrasmall cameras and wireless earphones.

The Ministry of Science and ICT will actively review a plan in consultation with related agencies to cut off public Wi-Fi at every testing site nationwide while the exam is underway in an effort to prevent even the possibility of cheating with smart devices.

Han cautioned officials, however, against making honest test-takers suffer in the crackdown.

A representative from a smart glasses company demonstrates how the device works to inspectors who will screen test-takers at college admissions testing sites in Seoul, during a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

The government will keep tracking cheating after the exam ends. It will scrutinize results for signs of irregularities, such as implausibly high scores, and hold confirmed cheaters accountable under the law by revoking their results, restricting eligibility to sit for future exams and requesting criminal investigations. It will also run a center for reporting CSAT cheating and investigate suspicious cases with the police and other related agencies.

Han also ordered a review of state-run exam management beyond just the CSAT. The government judges that existing exam management alone is limited in its ability to stop new cheating techniques that come with advances in AI. It will form a pangovernment task force on the prevention of cheating with smart devices to check how each ministry manages its exams and draw up common responses.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which runs national certification exams, will review the certification exam system as a whole. The two will assess the necessity and effectiveness of existing exams as the system is overhauled while improving how they check for cheating, including by setting up certified testing venues and installing smart screening gates at each site.

Pairs of smart glasses sits on a test booklet during a training session for college admissions inspectors at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

The ministry and the agency will also set up a standing reporting system, online and offline, and wield every possible weapon against confirmed cases of cheating, including administrative sanctions and criminal penalties.

The government is also speeding up action on cheating that has already been uncovered. Han ordered officials to quickly begin proceedings to void the results of the top scorer on this year’s certified tax accountant exam, whose admission of cheating recently caused a stir, and to bar the test-taker from the exam for five years. Han also called on the police and related agencies to rigorously investigate the case.

“Fairness in exams is a basic principle that upholds trust in our society,” Han said. “Cheating by a few must not harm test-takers who have worked hard, nor damage public trust in the exam system.”

“Please mobilize every capability you have to create a fair exam environment that people can trust,” the prime minister told the related ministries.





BY YEO SUNG-KUK [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]