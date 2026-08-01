Gov’t weighing options to protect movement in Hormuz, national security adviser says

National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac briefs reporters on President Lee Jae Myung’s overseas trip at the Blue House press room in central Seoul on July 22. NEWS1

Seoul says it is considering surveillance and support measures near the strait in talks with Washington, which has not made a specific request.

BUENOS AIRES — Korea is weighing several options to help protect commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as it holds talks with the United States, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said on Friday, adding that Washington had made no specific request.

“The talks have largely involved [Washington] asking what areas we may be able to contribute in," Wi said during a press briefing in the Argentine capital. “We are taking part in those discussions while reviewing a range of possibilities internally."

Wi was accompanying President Lee Jae Myung on an official visit to the South American country.

The government has discussed deploying military assets to support surveillance and reconnaissance in waters near the Strait of Hormuz, according to multiple diplomatic and security sources.

The assets under consideration include a Navy logistics support ship, maritime operations helicopters and P-8A maritime patrol aircraft.

Wi said the government could not make a unilateral decision and would need to follow the relevant legal procedures while seeking support from the National Assembly and building a broader public consensus.

“We are at the stage of reviewing various possibilities," he said.

He added that Korea believes it should “actively take part and contribute,” as the free passage of vessels through the strait was an “important economic security interest" for the country.

Separately, Wi addressed an incident on Thursday in which the Korean military mistook a U.S. reconnaissance drone deployed during a joint Korea-U.S. exercise for an unidentified aircraft and took operational measures in response.

“It was something both sides were aware of through our communications,” he said.

Asked about allegations that working-level communication had broken down, Wi said the matter needed to be examined.

“We need to look into that and determine how far up the chain it should have been reported,” he said.

“As long as both sides are aware of the situation, I do not think it will pose a problem for coordination and cooperation.”





BY OH HYUN-SEOK [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]